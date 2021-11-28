Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Tim Patrick for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West rivals square off in Week 12 when Patrick's Denver Broncos (5-5) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patrick's stat line this year shows 37 catches for 523 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 52.3 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 53 times.

Patrick has been the target of 15.5% (53 total) of his team's 342 passing attempts this season.

Patrick (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have run 58.1% passing plays and 41.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patrick's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Patrick has averaged 17.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chargers, 19.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Patrick, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 224.6 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Patrick put together a 14-yard performance against the Eagles in Week 10 on three catches while being targeted six times.

Patrick put up 163 yards (on 10 catches) with one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 14 times, and averaged 54.3 yards per game.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tim Patrick 53 15.5% 37 523 4 8 16.7% Courtland Sutton 67 19.6% 43 617 2 9 18.8% Noah Fant 59 17.3% 42 379 3 10 20.8% Jerry Jeudy 28 8.2% 22 228 0 3 6.2%

Powered By Data Skrive