Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Denver vs. Los Angeles
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patrick's stat line this year shows 37 catches for 523 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 52.3 receiving yards per game and has been targeted 53 times.
- Patrick has been the target of 15.5% (53 total) of his team's 342 passing attempts this season.
- Patrick (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.7% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have run 58.1% passing plays and 41.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Patrick has averaged 17.4 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chargers, 19.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Patrick, in five matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 224.6 yards per game the Chargers are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Patrick put together a 14-yard performance against the Eagles in Week 10 on three catches while being targeted six times.
- Patrick put up 163 yards (on 10 catches) with one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 14 times, and averaged 54.3 yards per game.
Patrick's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tim Patrick
53
15.5%
37
523
4
8
16.7%
Courtland Sutton
67
19.6%
43
617
2
9
18.8%
Noah Fant
59
17.3%
42
379
3
10
20.8%
Jerry Jeudy
28
8.2%
22
228
0
3
6.2%
