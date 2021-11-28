Publish date:
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has passed for 3,177 yards while completing 67.1% of his throws (284-of-423), with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions (317.7 yards per game).
- He's also carried the ball 16 times for 51 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.1 yards per game.
- The Buccaneers have run 66.4% passing plays and 33.6% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
- Brady accounts for 62.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 82 of his 423 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- In one matchup against the Colts, Brady threw for 341 passing yards, 24.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brady threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Colts.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The Colts are conceding 260.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
- The Colts' defense is 32nd in the NFL, conceding 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Giants last week, Brady went 30-for-46 (65.2%) for 307 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.
- Brady has thrown for 902 yards (300.7 ypg) to lead Tampa Bay, completing 67.5% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three appearances.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
83
19.2%
63
782
5
18
21.7%
Mike Evans
77
17.8%
47
679
10
13
15.7%
Antonio Brown
42
9.7%
29
418
4
3
3.6%
