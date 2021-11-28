Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis

Author:

Before Tom Brady hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) face off in a Week 12 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady has passed for 3,177 yards while completing 67.1% of his throws (284-of-423), with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions (317.7 yards per game).
  • He's also carried the ball 16 times for 51 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.1 yards per game.
  • The Buccaneers have run 66.4% passing plays and 33.6% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Brady accounts for 62.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 82 of his 423 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • In one matchup against the Colts, Brady threw for 341 passing yards, 24.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Brady threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Colts.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The Colts are conceding 260.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Colts' defense is 32nd in the NFL, conceding 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Giants last week, Brady went 30-for-46 (65.2%) for 307 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.
  • Brady has thrown for 902 yards (300.7 ypg) to lead Tampa Bay, completing 67.5% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three appearances.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

83

19.2%

63

782

5

18

21.7%

Mike Evans

77

17.8%

47

679

10

13

15.7%

Antonio Brown

42

9.7%

29

418

4

3

3.6%

