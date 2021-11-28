Before Tom Brady hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) face off in a Week 12 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has passed for 3,177 yards while completing 67.1% of his throws (284-of-423), with 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions (317.7 yards per game).

He's also carried the ball 16 times for 51 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.1 yards per game.

The Buccaneers have run 66.4% passing plays and 33.6% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Brady accounts for 62.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 82 of his 423 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Brady's matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

In one matchup against the Colts, Brady threw for 341 passing yards, 24.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brady threw multiple touchdown passes in that matchup against the Colts.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The Colts are conceding 260.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts' defense is 32nd in the NFL, conceding 2.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Brady went 30-for-46 (65.2%) for 307 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception.

Brady has thrown for 902 yards (300.7 ypg) to lead Tampa Bay, completing 67.5% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three appearances.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 83 19.2% 63 782 5 18 21.7% Mike Evans 77 17.8% 47 679 10 13 15.7% Antonio Brown 42 9.7% 29 418 4 3 3.6%

Powered By Data Skrive