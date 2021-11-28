Publish date:
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Jacksonville vs. Atlanta
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lawrence has thrown for 2,141 yards while completing 58.4% of his passes (208-of-356), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions this year (214.1 per game).
- He's added 192 rushing yards on 40 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 19.2 yards per game.
- The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
- Lawrence accounts for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 356 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
6
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- The Falcons have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 251.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Falcons have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 27th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the 49ers, Lawrence went 16-for-25 (64.0 percent) for 158 yards.
- Lawrence added three carries for 23 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry in the running game.
- Over his last three games, Lawrence has racked up 438 passing yards (146.0 per game) while connecting on 47 of 86 passes (54.7% completion percentage), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He also has 60 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 20.0 yards per game on the ground.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
72
20.1%
42
486
3
9
32.1%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
62
17.3%
40
408
0
3
10.7%
Dan Arnold
51
-
34
399
0
4
-
