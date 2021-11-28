Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Jacksonville vs. Atlanta

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Trevor Lawrence for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 12 matchup sees Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) play the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lawrence has thrown for 2,141 yards while completing 58.4% of his passes (208-of-356), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions this year (214.1 per game).
  • He's added 192 rushing yards on 40 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 19.2 yards per game.
  • The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Lawrence accounts for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 356 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lawrence's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

6

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The Falcons have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 251.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Falcons have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 27th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the 49ers, Lawrence went 16-for-25 (64.0 percent) for 158 yards.
  • Lawrence added three carries for 23 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Over his last three games, Lawrence has racked up 438 passing yards (146.0 per game) while connecting on 47 of 86 passes (54.7% completion percentage), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He also has 60 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 20.0 yards per game on the ground.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

72

20.1%

42

486

3

9

32.1%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

62

17.3%

40

408

0

3

10.7%

Dan Arnold

51

-

34

399

0

4

-

Powered By Data Skrive