In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Trevor Lawrence for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 12 matchup sees Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) play the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lawrence has thrown for 2,141 yards while completing 58.4% of his passes (208-of-356), with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions this year (214.1 per game).

He's added 192 rushing yards on 40 carries and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 19.2 yards per game.

The Jaguars have thrown the ball in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 31st in the NFL in points scored.

Lawrence accounts for 44.4% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 356 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 6 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The Falcons have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 251.4 yards per game through the air.

The Falcons have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 27th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the 49ers, Lawrence went 16-for-25 (64.0 percent) for 158 yards.

Lawrence added three carries for 23 yards, averaging 7.7 yards per carry in the running game.

Over his last three games, Lawrence has racked up 438 passing yards (146.0 per game) while connecting on 47 of 86 passes (54.7% completion percentage), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He also has 60 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 20.0 yards per game on the ground.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 72 20.1% 42 486 3 9 32.1% Laviska Shenault Jr. 62 17.3% 40 408 0 3 10.7% Dan Arnold 51 - 34 399 0 4 -

