Publish date:
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Miami vs. Carolina
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tagovailoa leads Miami with 1,471 passing yards (133.7 per game) and has a 68% completion percentage this year (138-of-203) while throwing nine touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He also has 68 rushing yards on 21 carries (plus three rushing touchdowns), averaging 6.2 yards per game on the ground.
- The Dolphins, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.5% of the time.
- Tagovailoa accounts for 28.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 203 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tagovailoa's matchup with the Panthers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Carolina
- The Panthers are conceding 195.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- The Panthers' defense is 13th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Tagovailoa put together a 273-yard performance against the Jets last week, completing 81.8% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with one interception.
- Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has recorded 431 passing yards (143.7 per game) while going 35-for-46 (76.1% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and one interception.
- He has tacked on six rushing yards on six carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 2.0 yards per game.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
93
21.7%
68
622
3
10
19.6%
Mike Gesicki
76
17.7%
49
579
2
6
11.8%
DeVante Parker
43
10.0%
25
327
1
2
3.9%
Powered By Data Skrive