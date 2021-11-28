There will be player prop bet markets available for Tua Tagovailoa ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (4-7) square off against the Carolina Panthers (5-6) in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tagovailoa leads Miami with 1,471 passing yards (133.7 per game) and has a 68% completion percentage this year (138-of-203) while throwing nine touchdowns and six interceptions.

He also has 68 rushing yards on 21 carries (plus three rushing touchdowns), averaging 6.2 yards per game on the ground.

The Dolphins, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.5% of the time.

Tagovailoa accounts for 28.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 203 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Carolina

The Panthers are conceding 195.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers' defense is 13th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Tagovailoa put together a 273-yard performance against the Jets last week, completing 81.8% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with one interception.

Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has recorded 431 passing yards (143.7 per game) while going 35-for-46 (76.1% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and one interception.

He has tacked on six rushing yards on six carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 2.0 yards per game.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 93 21.7% 68 622 3 10 19.6% Mike Gesicki 76 17.7% 49 579 2 6 11.8% DeVante Parker 43 10.0% 25 327 1 2 3.9%

