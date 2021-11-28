Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Miami vs. Carolina

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Tua Tagovailoa ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (4-7) square off against the Carolina Panthers (5-6) in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tagovailoa leads Miami with 1,471 passing yards (133.7 per game) and has a 68% completion percentage this year (138-of-203) while throwing nine touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He also has 68 rushing yards on 21 carries (plus three rushing touchdowns), averaging 6.2 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.5% of the time.
  • Tagovailoa accounts for 28.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 28 of his 203 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • The Panthers are conceding 195.4 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • The Panthers' defense is 13th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Tagovailoa put together a 273-yard performance against the Jets last week, completing 81.8% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Over his last three games, Tagovailoa has recorded 431 passing yards (143.7 per game) while going 35-for-46 (76.1% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and one interception.
  • He has tacked on six rushing yards on six carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 2.0 yards per game.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

93

21.7%

68

622

3

10

19.6%

Mike Gesicki

76

17.7%

49

579

2

6

11.8%

DeVante Parker

43

10.0%

25

327

1

2

3.9%

