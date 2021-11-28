Publish date:
Ty Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Houston
Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds
Ty Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Johnson has 144 yards on 42 carries (14.4 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He has tacked on 25 catches for 271 yards (27.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has received 42 of his team's 209 carries this season (20.1%).
- The Jets, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.7% of the time while running the ball 34.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Houston
- The Texans allow 133.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Texans are ranked 31st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (15).
Recent Performances
- Johnson put together a five-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball one time (averaging five yards per attempt).
- In his last three games, Johnson has rushed for 28 yards on seven carries (9.3 ypg).
- He's also tacked on eight catches for 84 yards and one touchdown.
Johnson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ty Johnson
42
20.1%
144
1
7
24.1%
3.4
Michael Carter
111
53.1%
430
4
19
65.5%
3.9
Tevin Coleman
30
14.4%
118
0
1
3.4%
3.9
Elijah Moore
3
1.4%
38
1
1
3.4%
12.7
