Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ty Johnson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 12 matchup sees Johnson's New York Jets (2-8) square off against the Houston Texans (2-8) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Johnson has 144 yards on 42 carries (14.4 ypg), with one touchdown.

He has tacked on 25 catches for 271 yards (27.1 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has received 42 of his team's 209 carries this season (20.1%).

The Jets, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.7% of the time while running the ball 34.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Houston

The Texans allow 133.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Texans are ranked 31st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

Johnson put together a five-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball one time (averaging five yards per attempt).

In his last three games, Johnson has rushed for 28 yards on seven carries (9.3 ypg).

He's also tacked on eight catches for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Johnson's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ty Johnson 42 20.1% 144 1 7 24.1% 3.4 Michael Carter 111 53.1% 430 4 19 65.5% 3.9 Tevin Coleman 30 14.4% 118 0 1 3.4% 3.9 Elijah Moore 3 1.4% 38 1 1 3.4% 12.7

