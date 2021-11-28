Skip to main content
Ty Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Houston

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ty Johnson, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. This Week 12 matchup sees Johnson's New York Jets (2-8) square off against the Houston Texans (2-8) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Ty Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Johnson has 144 yards on 42 carries (14.4 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He has tacked on 25 catches for 271 yards (27.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has received 42 of his team's 209 carries this season (20.1%).
  • The Jets, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.7% of the time while running the ball 34.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Johnson's matchup with the Texans.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Houston

  • The Texans allow 133.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 30th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Texans are ranked 31st in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (15).

Recent Performances

  • Johnson put together a five-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Dolphins, carrying the ball one time (averaging five yards per attempt).
  • In his last three games, Johnson has rushed for 28 yards on seven carries (9.3 ypg).
  • He's also tacked on eight catches for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Johnson's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ty Johnson

42

20.1%

144

1

7

24.1%

3.4

Michael Carter

111

53.1%

430

4

19

65.5%

3.9

Tevin Coleman

30

14.4%

118

0

1

3.4%

3.9

Elijah Moore

3

1.4%

38

1

1

3.4%

12.7

