Tyler Boyd will have several player props available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals square off in Week 12 when Boyd's Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has 458 yards receiving on 44 catches (63 targets) with two touchdowns this season, averaging 45.8 yards per game.

Boyd has been the target of 19.7% (63 total) of his team's 319 passing attempts this season.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Boyd has been on the receiving end of 16.7% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 54.8% passing plays and 45.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Against the Steelers, Boyd has averaged 37.9 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups, 15.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Steelers have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 258.1 yards per game through the air.

With 15 passing TDs conceded this year, the Steelers defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Boyd was targeted eight times and totaled 49 yards on six receptions.

Boyd has put up 129 yards over his last three games (43.0 per game) with one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes on 18 targets.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 63 19.7% 44 458 2 6 16.7% Ja'Marr Chase 79 24.8% 47 867 8 9 25.0% Tee Higgins 60 18.8% 37 446 2 7 19.4% C.J. Uzomah 31 9.7% 27 322 5 2 5.6%

