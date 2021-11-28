Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Conklin and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Conklin's Minnesota Vikings (5-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) square off in a Week 12 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Conklin has caught 38 grabs for 388 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 52 times, and averages 38.8 yards per game.
  • Conklin has been the target of 52 of his team's 376 passing attempts this season, or 13.8% of the target share.
  • Conklin (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.0% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have called a pass in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Conklin's 5.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the 49ers are 31.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Conklin has not caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers.
  • The 218.7 passing yards the 49ers yield per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Conklin put together a 35-yard performance against the Packers last week on three catches while being targeted three times.
  • Conklin has caught 11 passes (15 targets) for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and has two touchdowns in his last three games.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Conklin

52

13.8%

38

388

3

8

19.0%

Justin Jefferson

89

23.7%

63

944

6

11

26.2%

Adam Thielen

83

22.1%

58

624

8

11

26.2%

K.J. Osborn

45

12.0%

30

360

2

2

4.8%

