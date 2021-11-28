Publish date:
Tyler Conklin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco
Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Conklin has caught 38 grabs for 388 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 52 times, and averages 38.8 yards per game.
- Conklin has been the target of 52 of his team's 376 passing attempts this season, or 13.8% of the target share.
- Conklin (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.0% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have called a pass in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Conklin's 5.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the 49ers are 31.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Conklin has not caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers.
- The 218.7 passing yards the 49ers yield per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- Conklin put together a 35-yard performance against the Packers last week on three catches while being targeted three times.
- Conklin has caught 11 passes (15 targets) for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and has two touchdowns in his last three games.
Conklin's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Conklin
52
13.8%
38
388
3
8
19.0%
Justin Jefferson
89
23.7%
63
944
6
11
26.2%
Adam Thielen
83
22.1%
58
624
8
11
26.2%
K.J. Osborn
45
12.0%
30
360
2
2
4.8%
