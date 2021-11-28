Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Conklin and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Conklin's Minnesota Vikings (5-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) square off in a Week 12 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Conklin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Conklin has caught 38 grabs for 388 yards and three touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 52 times, and averages 38.8 yards per game.

Conklin has been the target of 52 of his team's 376 passing attempts this season, or 13.8% of the target share.

Conklin (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.0% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have called a pass in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Conklin's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Conklin's 5.5 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the 49ers are 31.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Conklin has not caught a touchdown pass versus the 49ers.

The 218.7 passing yards the 49ers yield per game makes them the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the 49ers defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

Conklin put together a 35-yard performance against the Packers last week on three catches while being targeted three times.

Conklin has caught 11 passes (15 targets) for 91 yards (30.3 per game) and has two touchdowns in his last three games.

Conklin's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Conklin 52 13.8% 38 388 3 8 19.0% Justin Jefferson 89 23.7% 63 944 6 11 26.2% Adam Thielen 83 22.1% 58 624 8 11 26.2% K.J. Osborn 45 12.0% 30 360 2 2 4.8%

Powered By Data Skrive