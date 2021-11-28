Publish date:
Tyler Higbee Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higbee's 38 catches (51 targets) have netted him 344 yards (34.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- Higbee has been the target of 51 of his team's 367 passing attempts this season, or 13.9% of the target share.
- Higbee (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.2% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his two matchups against the Packers, Higbee's 5.5 receiving yards average is 32.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).
- Higbee has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers.
- The Packers are giving up 231.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- With 18 passing TDs allowed this year, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 10 matchup with the 49ers, Higbee grabbed three passes for 20 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.
- Higbee's in his last three games stat line reveals 11 catches for 96 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 32.0 yards per game, and was targeted 18 times.
Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Higbee
51
13.9%
38
344
3
14
18.2%
Cooper Kupp
116
31.6%
85
1141
10
23
29.9%
Robert Woods
69
18.8%
45
556
4
16
20.8%
Van Jefferson
53
14.4%
30
487
3
11
14.3%
