There will be player prop bet markets available for Tyler Higbee before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Higbee and the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (8-3) in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Higbee Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higbee's 38 catches (51 targets) have netted him 344 yards (34.4 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Higbee has been the target of 51 of his team's 367 passing attempts this season, or 13.9% of the target share.

Higbee (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.2% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his two matchups against the Packers, Higbee's 5.5 receiving yards average is 32.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).

Higbee has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Packers.

The Packers are giving up 231.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

With 18 passing TDs allowed this year, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 10 matchup with the 49ers, Higbee grabbed three passes for 20 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted five times.

Higbee's in his last three games stat line reveals 11 catches for 96 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 32.0 yards per game, and was targeted 18 times.

Higbee's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Higbee 51 13.9% 38 344 3 14 18.2% Cooper Kupp 116 31.6% 85 1141 10 23 29.9% Robert Woods 69 18.8% 45 556 4 16 20.8% Van Jefferson 53 14.4% 30 487 3 11 14.3%

