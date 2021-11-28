Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tyrod Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Houston vs. New York

Author:

Tyrod Taylor has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Taylor's Houston Texans (2-8) and the New York Jets (2-8) square off in a Week 12 matchup from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor leads Houston with 763 passing yards (76.3 ypg) on 69-of-111 with three touchdowns against three interceptions this season.
  • He's also helped out on the ground, with 106 rushing yards (10.6 ypg) on 14 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Texans have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Taylor has attempted 21 of his 111 passes in the red zone, accounting for 30.9% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Taylor's matchup with the Jets.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

2

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

Matchup vs. New York

  • In five matchups against the Jets, Taylor averaged 165 passing yards per game, 62.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Taylor had multiple touchdown passes three times against the Jets.
  • Note: Taylor's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The Jets have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 296.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Jets have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Taylor put together a 107-yard performance against the Titans last week, completing 58.3% of his passes.
  • Taylor added six carries for 28 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry while scoring two touchdowns in the running game.
  • In his last three outings, Taylor has thrown for 347 yards (115.7 per game) while completing 38 of 67 passes (56.7%), with zero touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He also has 51 rushing yards on nine carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 17.0 yards per game on the ground.

Taylor's Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

87

27.0%

59

659

2

8

22.2%

Chris Conley

22

6.8%

14

233

1

1

2.8%

Nico Collins

24

7.5%

16

200

0

2

5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive