Tyrod Taylor has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Taylor's Houston Texans (2-8) and the New York Jets (2-8) square off in a Week 12 matchup from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor leads Houston with 763 passing yards (76.3 ypg) on 69-of-111 with three touchdowns against three interceptions this season.

He's also helped out on the ground, with 106 rushing yards (10.6 ypg) on 14 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Texans have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Taylor has attempted 21 of his 111 passes in the red zone, accounting for 30.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. New York

In five matchups against the Jets, Taylor averaged 165 passing yards per game, 62.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Taylor had multiple touchdown passes three times against the Jets.

Note: Taylor's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The Jets have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 296.7 yards per game through the air.

The Jets have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Taylor put together a 107-yard performance against the Titans last week, completing 58.3% of his passes.

Taylor added six carries for 28 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry while scoring two touchdowns in the running game.

In his last three outings, Taylor has thrown for 347 yards (115.7 per game) while completing 38 of 67 passes (56.7%), with zero touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 51 rushing yards on nine carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 17.0 yards per game on the ground.

Taylor's Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 87 27.0% 59 659 2 8 22.2% Chris Conley 22 6.8% 14 233 1 1 2.8% Nico Collins 24 7.5% 16 200 0 2 5.6%

