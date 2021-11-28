Publish date:
Tyrod Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Houston vs. New York
Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Odds
Tyrod Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Taylor leads Houston with 763 passing yards (76.3 ypg) on 69-of-111 with three touchdowns against three interceptions this season.
- He's also helped out on the ground, with 106 rushing yards (10.6 ypg) on 14 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Texans have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Taylor has attempted 21 of his 111 passes in the red zone, accounting for 30.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
2
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
Matchup vs. New York
- In five matchups against the Jets, Taylor averaged 165 passing yards per game, 62.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Taylor had multiple touchdown passes three times against the Jets.
- Note: Taylor's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The Jets have the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 296.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Jets have conceded 17 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Taylor put together a 107-yard performance against the Titans last week, completing 58.3% of his passes.
- Taylor added six carries for 28 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per carry while scoring two touchdowns in the running game.
- In his last three outings, Taylor has thrown for 347 yards (115.7 per game) while completing 38 of 67 passes (56.7%), with zero touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He also has 51 rushing yards on nine carries (plus two rushing touchdowns), averaging 17.0 yards per game on the ground.
Taylor's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
87
27.0%
59
659
2
8
22.2%
Chris Conley
22
6.8%
14
233
1
1
2.8%
Nico Collins
24
7.5%
16
200
0
2
5.6%
