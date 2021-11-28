Pac-12 rivals will clash when the Utah Utes (9-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Oregon Ducks (10-2, Pac-12).

Odds for Utah vs. Oregon

Over/Under Insights

Utah's games this season have gone over 60 points five of 11 times.

Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in six of 12 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 68.5 points per game, 8.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 45.9 points per game, 14.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Utes games have an average total of 53.2 points this season, 6.8 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 57.2 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 2.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Utes have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more nine times and are 3-6 ATS in those contests.

Utah's games this year have hit the over on seven of 11 set point totals (63.6%).

The Utes score 35.3 points per game, 10.9 more than the Ducks give up per matchup (24.4).

Utah is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.4 points.

The Utes collect 62.9 more yards per game (434.2) than the Ducks give up per matchup (371.3).

Utah is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up over 371.3 yards.

The Utes have 12 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 20 takeaways .

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Ducks have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Oregon's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Ducks average 33.2 points per game, 11.7 more than the Utes give up (21.5).

Oregon is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.5 points.

The Ducks average 434.4 yards per game, 109.5 more yards than the 324.9 the Utes allow.

In games that Oregon amasses more than 324.9 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Ducks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Utes have 12 takeaways .

Season Stats