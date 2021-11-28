Publish date:
Utah vs. Oregon College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Oregon
Over/Under Insights
- Utah's games this season have gone over 60 points five of 11 times.
- Oregon and its opponents have combined to score more than 60 points in six of 12 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 68.5 points per game, 8.5 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to surrender 45.9 points per game, 14.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Utes games have an average total of 53.2 points this season, 6.8 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 57.2 PPG average total in Ducks games this season is 2.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Utes have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more nine times and are 3-6 ATS in those contests.
- Utah's games this year have hit the over on seven of 11 set point totals (63.6%).
- The Utes score 35.3 points per game, 10.9 more than the Ducks give up per matchup (24.4).
- Utah is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it records more than 24.4 points.
- The Utes collect 62.9 more yards per game (434.2) than the Ducks give up per matchup (371.3).
- Utah is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team piles up over 371.3 yards.
- The Utes have 12 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 20 takeaways .
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Ducks have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 3 points or more.
- Oregon's games this season have hit the over in 50% of its opportunities (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Ducks average 33.2 points per game, 11.7 more than the Utes give up (21.5).
- Oregon is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.5 points.
- The Ducks average 434.4 yards per game, 109.5 more yards than the 324.9 the Utes allow.
- In games that Oregon amasses more than 324.9 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Ducks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Utes have 12 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Oregon
35.3
Avg. Points Scored
33.2
21.5
Avg. Points Allowed
24.4
434.2
Avg. Total Yards
434.4
324.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
371.3
12
Giveaways
11
12
Takeaways
20