C-USA foes will do battle when the UTSA Roadrunners (11-1, 0-0 C-USA) face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-4, C-USA) at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UTSA vs. Western Kentucky

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have scored at least 72 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this season.

Western Kentucky's games have gone over 72 points in four of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 80.2 points per game, 8.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.8 fewer than the 72 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 58.7, 13.3 points fewer than Friday's total of 72 .

The 72 total in this game is 5.1 points higher than the 66.9 average total in Hilltoppers games this season.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season and are 5-4 ATS in those games.

UTSA has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Roadrunners average 36.9 points per game, 9.9 more than the Hilltoppers allow per contest (27.0).

When UTSA records more than 27.0 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Roadrunners collect 22.2 more yards per game (433.5) than the Hilltoppers allow per outing (411.3).

When UTSA totals over 411.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over 12 times this season, 15 fewer than the Hilltoppers have forced (27).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTSA at SISportsbook.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 8-3-0 this season.

The Hilltoppers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Western Kentucky's games this season have hit the over on seven of 11 set point totals (63.6%).

The Hilltoppers average 21.1 more points per game (43.3) than the Roadrunners give up (22.2).

When Western Kentucky puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers rack up 179.1 more yards per game (525.1) than the Roadrunners give up per matchup (346.0).

In games that Western Kentucky totals over 346.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have 23 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats