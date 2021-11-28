Publish date:
UTSA vs. Western Kentucky College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTSA vs. Western Kentucky
Over/Under Insights
- UTSA and its opponents have scored at least 72 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this season.
- Western Kentucky's games have gone over 72 points in four of 11 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 80.2 points per game, 8.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 49.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.8 fewer than the 72 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Roadrunners games this season is 58.7, 13.3 points fewer than Friday's total of 72 .
- The 72 total in this game is 5.1 points higher than the 66.9 average total in Hilltoppers games this season.
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- The Roadrunners have been favored by 2.5 points or more nine times this season and are 5-4 ATS in those games.
- UTSA has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Roadrunners average 36.9 points per game, 9.9 more than the Hilltoppers allow per contest (27.0).
- When UTSA records more than 27.0 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners collect 22.2 more yards per game (433.5) than the Hilltoppers allow per outing (411.3).
- When UTSA totals over 411.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners have turned the ball over 12 times this season, 15 fewer than the Hilltoppers have forced (27).
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 8-3-0 this season.
- The Hilltoppers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Western Kentucky's games this season have hit the over on seven of 11 set point totals (63.6%).
- The Hilltoppers average 21.1 more points per game (43.3) than the Roadrunners give up (22.2).
- When Western Kentucky puts up more than 22.2 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers rack up 179.1 more yards per game (525.1) than the Roadrunners give up per matchup (346.0).
- In games that Western Kentucky totals over 346.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers have 16 giveaways this season, while the Roadrunners have 23 takeaways .
Season Stats
|UTSA
|Stats
|Western Kentucky
36.9
Avg. Points Scored
43.3
22.2
Avg. Points Allowed
27.0
433.5
Avg. Total Yards
525.1
346.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
411.3
12
Giveaways
16
23
Takeaways
27