Publish date:
Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has caught 30 passes on 53 targets for 487 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 48.7 yards per game.
- So far this season, 14.4% of the 367 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Packers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- In his one matchup against the Packers, Jefferson's 46 receiving yards total is 3.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
- Jefferson caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.
- The 231.9 passing yards the Packers allow per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Packers have given up 18 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 10 matchup with the 49ers, Jefferson reeled in three passes for 54 yards (18 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times.
- Over his last three games, Jefferson has caught nine passes on 20 targets for 183 yards, averaging 61.0 yards per game.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
53
14.4%
30
487
3
11
14.3%
Cooper Kupp
116
31.6%
85
1141
10
23
29.9%
Robert Woods
69
18.8%
45
556
4
16
20.8%
Tyler Higbee
51
13.9%
38
344
3
14
18.2%
Powered By Data Skrive