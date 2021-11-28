Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay

Author:

Van Jefferson will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) hit the field in a Week 12 matchup from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jefferson has caught 30 passes on 53 targets for 487 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 48.7 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 14.4% of the 367 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the Packers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • In his one matchup against the Packers, Jefferson's 46 receiving yards total is 3.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
  • Jefferson caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.
  • The 231.9 passing yards the Packers allow per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Packers have given up 18 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 10 matchup with the 49ers, Jefferson reeled in three passes for 54 yards (18 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times.
  • Over his last three games, Jefferson has caught nine passes on 20 targets for 183 yards, averaging 61.0 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Van Jefferson

53

14.4%

30

487

3

11

14.3%

Cooper Kupp

116

31.6%

85

1141

10

23

29.9%

Robert Woods

69

18.8%

45

556

4

16

20.8%

Tyler Higbee

51

13.9%

38

344

3

14

18.2%

Powered By Data Skrive