Van Jefferson will have several player prop bet markets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Jefferson's Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and the Green Bay Packers (8-3) hit the field in a Week 12 matchup from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has caught 30 passes on 53 targets for 487 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 48.7 yards per game.

So far this season, 14.4% of the 367 passes thrown by his team have gone Jefferson's way.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 77 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Green Bay

In his one matchup against the Packers, Jefferson's 46 receiving yards total is 3.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).

Jefferson caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Packers.

The 231.9 passing yards the Packers allow per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

The Packers have given up 18 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In his Week 10 matchup with the 49ers, Jefferson reeled in three passes for 54 yards (18 yards per catch) while being targeted seven times.

Over his last three games, Jefferson has caught nine passes on 20 targets for 183 yards, averaging 61.0 yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 53 14.4% 30 487 3 11 14.3% Cooper Kupp 116 31.6% 85 1141 10 23 29.9% Robert Woods 69 18.8% 45 556 4 16 20.8% Tyler Higbee 51 13.9% 38 344 3 14 18.2%

