The Washington Football Team (4-6) and Seattle Seahawks (3-7) will face each other in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Odds for Washington vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Washington and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in six of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 30% of Seattle's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Monday's total of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.6, is 5.9 points fewer than Monday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.6 points per game, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The Football Team and their opponents score an average of 46.5 points per game, the same as Monday's total.

The 48.5 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 2.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Washington stats and trends

Against the spread, Washington is 3-7-0 this year.

The Football Team have covered the spread once this season when favored by 1 point or more (in three chances).

Washington's games this year have hit the over five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Football Team rack up 21.2 points per game, comparable to the 20.9 per matchup the Seahawks surrender.

Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 20.9 points.

The Football Team collect 54.0 fewer yards per game (347.8), than the Seahawks allow per matchup (401.8).

In games that Washington totals over 401.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Football Team have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Seahawks' takeaways (9).

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

So far this season, the Seahawks have been installed as underdogs by a 1-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Seattle's games this season have gone over the total in only two out of 10 opportunities (20%).

The Seahawks put up 7.3 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Football Team surrender (26.7).

Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 26.7 points.

The Seahawks average 69.9 fewer yards per game (298.6) than the Football Team allow (368.5).

In games that Seattle piles up more than 368.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Seahawks have six turnovers, five fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (11).

Home and road insights

Washington has one win against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this year.

The Football Team are winless ATS (0-2) as 1-point favorites or greater at home.

In five home games this season, Washington has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Football Team home games this season is 47.0 points, 0.5 more than this contest's over/under (46.5).

This year away from home, Seattle is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) as 1-point underdogs or more away from home.

In five away games this year, Seattle has hit the over once.

The average point total in Seahawks away games this season is 49.2 points, 2.7 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

