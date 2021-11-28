Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Zach Pascal and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) face off in a Week 12 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pascal's 32 receptions (on 53 targets) have netted him 328 yards (29.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • Pascal has been the target of 53 of his team's 359 passing attempts this season, or 14.8% of the target share.
  • Pascal (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.0% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts have thrown the ball in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pascal's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In his one matchup against the Buccaneers, Pascal's 74 receiving yards total is 40.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (33.5).
  • Pascal caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
  • The Buccaneers are giving up 257.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Pascal did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Bills.
  • Pascal has caught six passes on 10 targets for 67 yards in his last three games, averaging 22.3 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

53

14.8%

32

328

3

9

22.0%

Michael Pittman Jr.

81

22.6%

57

752

5

11

26.8%

Jonathan Taylor

38

10.6%

32

322

2

2

4.9%

Mo Alie-Cox

29

8.1%

15

211

4

6

14.6%

Powered By Data Skrive