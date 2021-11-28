Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Zach Pascal and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) face off in a Week 12 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal's 32 receptions (on 53 targets) have netted him 328 yards (29.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Pascal has been the target of 53 of his team's 359 passing attempts this season, or 14.8% of the target share.

Pascal (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.0% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have thrown the ball in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pascal's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In his one matchup against the Buccaneers, Pascal's 74 receiving yards total is 40.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (33.5).

Pascal caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers are giving up 257.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Pascal did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Bills.

Pascal has caught six passes on 10 targets for 67 yards in his last three games, averaging 22.3 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 53 14.8% 32 328 3 9 22.0% Michael Pittman Jr. 81 22.6% 57 752 5 11 26.8% Jonathan Taylor 38 10.6% 32 322 2 2 4.9% Mo Alie-Cox 29 8.1% 15 211 4 6 14.6%

Powered By Data Skrive