Publish date:
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal's 32 receptions (on 53 targets) have netted him 328 yards (29.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- Pascal has been the target of 53 of his team's 359 passing attempts this season, or 14.8% of the target share.
- Pascal (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.0% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts have thrown the ball in 53.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 46.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pascal's matchup with the Buccaneers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In his one matchup against the Buccaneers, Pascal's 74 receiving yards total is 40.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (33.5).
- Pascal caught a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Buccaneers.
- The Buccaneers are giving up 257.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Buccaneers defense is ranked 19th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Pascal did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Bills.
- Pascal has caught six passes on 10 targets for 67 yards in his last three games, averaging 22.3 yards per game.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
53
14.8%
32
328
3
9
22.0%
Michael Pittman Jr.
81
22.6%
57
752
5
11
26.8%
Jonathan Taylor
38
10.6%
32
322
2
2
4.9%
Mo Alie-Cox
29
8.1%
15
211
4
6
14.6%
Powered By Data Skrive