There will be player props available for Zach Wilson before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Wilson and the New York Jets (2-8) take on the Houston Texans (2-8) in Week 12 at NRG Stadium.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Wilson has thrown for 1,168 yards (116.8 per game) while completing 104 of 181 passes (57.5%), with four touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He also adds 22 rushing yards (2.2 ypg) on eight carries.

The Jets, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.7% of the time while running the football 34.3% of the time.

Wilson has attempted 14 of his 181 passes in the red zone, accounting for 20.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 2 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 2

Matchup vs. Houston

The 269.7 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Texans have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 15th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Wilson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Dolphins.

Over his last three games, Wilson has put up 0 passing yards (0.0 per game) while going -for-0 (0% completion percentage) and throwing zero touchdowns and interceptions.

Wilson's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Corey Davis 56 14.0% 32 477 4 4 10.0% Elijah Moore 57 14.2% 33 415 4 4 10.0% Michael Carter 46 11.5% 32 308 0 1 2.5%

