November 28, 2021
Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Houston

There will be player props available for Zach Wilson before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Wilson and the New York Jets (2-8) take on the Houston Texans (2-8) in Week 12 at NRG Stadium.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Wilson has thrown for 1,168 yards (116.8 per game) while completing 104 of 181 passes (57.5%), with four touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He also adds 22 rushing yards (2.2 ypg) on eight carries.
  • The Jets, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.7% of the time while running the football 34.3% of the time.
  • Wilson has attempted 14 of his 181 passes in the red zone, accounting for 20.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

2

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

Matchup vs. Houston

  • The 269.7 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Texans have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 15th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Wilson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Dolphins.
  • Over his last three games, Wilson has put up 0 passing yards (0.0 per game) while going -for-0 (0% completion percentage) and throwing zero touchdowns and interceptions.

Wilson's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Corey Davis

56

14.0%

32

477

4

4

10.0%

Elijah Moore

57

14.2%

33

415

4

4

10.0%

Michael Carter

46

11.5%

32

308

0

1

2.5%

Powered By Data Skrive