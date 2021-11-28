Publish date:
Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Houston
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Wilson has thrown for 1,168 yards (116.8 per game) while completing 104 of 181 passes (57.5%), with four touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He also adds 22 rushing yards (2.2 ypg) on eight carries.
- The Jets, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.7% of the time while running the football 34.3% of the time.
- Wilson has attempted 14 of his 181 passes in the red zone, accounting for 20.3% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
2
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
Matchup vs. Houston
- The 269.7 yards per game the Texans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Texans have surrendered 17 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 15th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Wilson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Dolphins.
- Over his last three games, Wilson has put up 0 passing yards (0.0 per game) while going -for-0 (0% completion percentage) and throwing zero touchdowns and interceptions.
Wilson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Corey Davis
56
14.0%
32
477
4
4
10.0%
Elijah Moore
57
14.2%
33
415
4
4
10.0%
Michael Carter
46
11.5%
32
308
0
1
2.5%
