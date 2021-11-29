Publish date:
Alex Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Seattle vs. Washington
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds
Alex Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Collins has churned out a team-best 381 rushing yards (38.1 per game) with two touchdowns.
- He's also added seven catches for 73 yards (7.3 per game).
- His team has run the ball 231 times this season, and he's carried 94 of those attempts (40.7%).
- The Seahawks have run 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Collins' matchup with Washington.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Washington
- The Football Team have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, allowing 98.5 yards per game.
- The Football Team have allowed eight rushing touchdowns, fifth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Cardinals, Collins carried the ball 10 times for 36 yards.
- Collins has run for 121 yards on 30 carries (40.3 yards per game) during his last three games.
Collins' Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alex Collins
94
40.7%
381
2
12
44.4%
4.1
Chris Carson
54
23.4%
232
3
7
25.9%
4.3
Russell Wilson
24
10.4%
102
1
1
3.7%
4.3
Travis Homer
11
4.8%
66
0
1
3.7%
6.0
Powered By Data Skrive