Before placing any bets on Alex Collins' player prop bets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 12 matchup sees Collins' Seattle Seahawks (3-7) take on the Washington Football Team (4-6) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds

Alex Collins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Collins has churned out a team-best 381 rushing yards (38.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

He's also added seven catches for 73 yards (7.3 per game).

His team has run the ball 231 times this season, and he's carried 94 of those attempts (40.7%).

The Seahawks have run 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Washington

The Football Team have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, allowing 98.5 yards per game.

The Football Team have allowed eight rushing touchdowns, fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Cardinals, Collins carried the ball 10 times for 36 yards.

Collins has run for 121 yards on 30 carries (40.3 yards per game) during his last three games.

Collins' Seattle Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alex Collins 94 40.7% 381 2 12 44.4% 4.1 Chris Carson 54 23.4% 232 3 7 25.9% 4.3 Russell Wilson 24 10.4% 102 1 1 3.7% 4.3 Travis Homer 11 4.8% 66 0 1 3.7% 6.0

