November 29, 2021
Alex Collins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Seattle vs. Washington

Before placing any bets on Alex Collins' player prop bets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. This Week 12 matchup sees Collins' Seattle Seahawks (3-7) take on the Washington Football Team (4-6) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Alex Collins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Collins has churned out a team-best 381 rushing yards (38.1 per game) with two touchdowns.
  • He's also added seven catches for 73 yards (7.3 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 231 times this season, and he's carried 94 of those attempts (40.7%).
  • The Seahawks have run 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Washington

  • The Football Team have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, allowing 98.5 yards per game.
  • The Football Team have allowed eight rushing touchdowns, fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Cardinals, Collins carried the ball 10 times for 36 yards.
  • Collins has run for 121 yards on 30 carries (40.3 yards per game) during his last three games.

Collins' Seattle Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alex Collins

94

40.7%

381

2

12

44.4%

4.1

Chris Carson

54

23.4%

232

3

7

25.9%

4.3

Russell Wilson

24

10.4%

102

1

1

3.7%

4.3

Travis Homer

11

4.8%

66

0

1

3.7%

6.0

