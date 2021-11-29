Antonio Gibson will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. This Week 12 matchup sees Gibson's Washington Football Team (4-6) take on the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Washington's top rusher, Gibson, has carried the ball 154 times for 601 yards (60.1 per game), with five touchdowns.

He also averages 15.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 281 times this season, and he's handled 154 of those attempts (54.8%).

The Football Team have called a pass in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Seattle

Gibson's zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Seahawks are 68.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Gibson did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Seahawks.

In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 24th in the league, conceding 122.2 yards per game.

The Football Team are up against the NFL's 11th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Gibson picked up 95 yards on 19 carries (averaging five yards per carry).

Over his last three games, Gibson has rushed for 193 yards (64.3 per game) on 51 carries with two touchdowns.

Gibson has caught five passes for 34 yards (11.3 ypg).

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 154 54.8% 601 5 26 60.5% 3.9 Taylor Heinicke 45 16.0% 276 1 8 18.6% 6.1 J.D. McKissic 41 14.6% 182 1 4 9.3% 4.4 Jaret Patterson 31 11.0% 104 0 3 7.0% 3.4

