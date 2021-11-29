Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Washington vs. Seattle

Author:

Antonio Gibson will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. This Week 12 matchup sees Gibson's Washington Football Team (4-6) take on the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Washington's top rusher, Gibson, has carried the ball 154 times for 601 yards (60.1 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He also averages 15.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 281 times this season, and he's handled 154 of those attempts (54.8%).
  • The Football Team have called a pass in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Gibson's zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Seahawks are 68.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Gibson did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Seahawks.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 24th in the league, conceding 122.2 yards per game.
  • The Football Team are up against the NFL's 11th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Gibson picked up 95 yards on 19 carries (averaging five yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Gibson has rushed for 193 yards (64.3 per game) on 51 carries with two touchdowns.
  • Gibson has caught five passes for 34 yards (11.3 ypg).

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

154

54.8%

601

5

26

60.5%

3.9

Taylor Heinicke

45

16.0%

276

1

8

18.6%

6.1

J.D. McKissic

41

14.6%

182

1

4

9.3%

4.4

Jaret Patterson

31

11.0%

104

0

3

7.0%

3.4

