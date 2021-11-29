Publish date:
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Washington vs. Seattle
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Washington's top rusher, Gibson, has carried the ball 154 times for 601 yards (60.1 per game), with five touchdowns.
- He also averages 15.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 281 times this season, and he's handled 154 of those attempts (54.8%).
- The Football Team have called a pass in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Gibson's zero rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Seahawks are 68.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Gibson did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Seahawks.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 24th in the league, conceding 122.2 yards per game.
- The Football Team are up against the NFL's 11th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Gibson picked up 95 yards on 19 carries (averaging five yards per carry).
- Over his last three games, Gibson has rushed for 193 yards (64.3 per game) on 51 carries with two touchdowns.
- Gibson has caught five passes for 34 yards (11.3 ypg).
Gibson's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Antonio Gibson
154
54.8%
601
5
26
60.5%
3.9
Taylor Heinicke
45
16.0%
276
1
8
18.6%
6.1
J.D. McKissic
41
14.6%
182
1
4
9.3%
4.4
Jaret Patterson
31
11.0%
104
0
3
7.0%
3.4
