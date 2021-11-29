Sun Belt foes will clash when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the No. 20 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (11-1, 0-0 Sun Belt).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Louisiana's games (6/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 52.5.

Saturday's total is 14.6 points lower than the two team's combined 67.1 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 37.4 points per game, 15.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 56.7, 4.2 points above Saturday's total of 52.5.

The 52.5-point total for this game is 4.3 points below the 56.8 points per game average total in Ragin' Cajuns games this season.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

In Appalachian State's 12 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Mountaineers have an ATS record of 6-4 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Appalachian State's games this year have hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers score 35.8 points per game, 17.3 more than the Ragin' Cajuns surrender per outing (18.5).

Appalachian State is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team records more than 18.5 points.

The Mountaineers average 90.2 more yards per game (439.9) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow per matchup (349.7).

In games that Appalachian State churns out over 349.7 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (19).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Appalachian State at SISportsbook.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Louisiana is 5-7-0 this season.

This season, the Ragin' Cajuns have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Louisiana's games this season have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).

This season the Ragin' Cajuns put up 12.4 more points per game (31.3) than the Mountaineers give up (18.9).

When Louisiana records more than 18.9 points, it is 5-6 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns average 86.9 more yards per game (406.6) than the Mountaineers give up per contest (319.7).

In games that Louisiana totals more than 319.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns have eight giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have 21 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats