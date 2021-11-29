Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) have an AFC North matchup in Week 12 versus the Cleveland Browns (6-5).

Odds for Ravens vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in six of 11 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.9, is 0.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 45.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.2 fewer than the 47 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Ravens games this season is 48.1, 1.1 points above Sunday's total of 47.
  • The 46.6 PPG average total in Browns games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Baltimore has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Ravens have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in seven chances).
  • Baltimore's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Ravens average just 1.9 more points per game (24.7) than the Browns surrender (22.8).
  • Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.8 points.
  • The Ravens collect 85.9 more yards per game (402.6) than the Browns allow per outing (316.7).
  • Baltimore is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses more than 316.7 yards.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Browns have forced (10).
  • Cleveland has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • The Browns covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.
  • Cleveland's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • This year the Browns score just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Ravens surrender (23.0).
  • Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.
  • The Browns average just 7.2 fewer yards per game (362.5) than the Ravens give up per contest (369.7).
  • When Cleveland amasses over 369.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (8).

Home and road insights

  • Baltimore has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-1 overall there, this season.
  • At home, the Ravens have one win ATS (1-3) as 3-point favorites or more.
  • In five games at home this season, Baltimore has hit the over four times.
  • Ravens home games this season average 49.8 total points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (47).
  • Away from home, Cleveland is 2-3 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • In five road games this year, Cleveland has hit the over four times.
  • Browns away games this season average 49.1 total points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (47).

