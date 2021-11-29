The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) have an AFC North matchup in Week 12 versus the Cleveland Browns (6-5).

Odds for Ravens vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in five of 10 games this season.

Cleveland has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in six of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.9, is 0.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 45.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.2 fewer than the 47 total in this contest.

The average total in Ravens games this season is 48.1, 1.1 points above Sunday's total of 47.

The 46.6 PPG average total in Browns games this season is 0.4 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Ravens have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in seven chances).

Baltimore's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Ravens average just 1.9 more points per game (24.7) than the Browns surrender (22.8).

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 22.8 points.

The Ravens collect 85.9 more yards per game (402.6) than the Browns allow per outing (316.7).

Baltimore is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses more than 316.7 yards.

The Ravens have turned the ball over 13 times this season, three more turnovers than the Browns have forced (10).

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Browns covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Cleveland's games this season have gone over the total in six out of 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year the Browns score just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Ravens surrender (23.0).

Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 23.0 points.

The Browns average just 7.2 fewer yards per game (362.5) than the Ravens give up per contest (369.7).

When Cleveland amasses over 369.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (8).

Home and road insights

Baltimore has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-1 overall there, this season.

At home, the Ravens have one win ATS (1-3) as 3-point favorites or more.

In five games at home this season, Baltimore has hit the over four times.

Ravens home games this season average 49.8 total points, 2.8 more than this contest's over/under (47).

Away from home, Cleveland is 2-3 overall and 3-2 against the spread.

In five road games this year, Cleveland has hit the over four times.

Browns away games this season average 49.1 total points, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under (47).

