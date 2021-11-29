Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. Houston College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. Houston
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 54 points six of 12 times.
- So far this season, 58.3% of Houston's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 54.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 78.4, is 24.4 points above Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 35.6 points per game, 18.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Bearcats and their opponents have scored an average of 54.8 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Saturday's total.
- The 54-point total for this game is 1.4 points below the 55.4 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bearcats have been favored by 10.5 points or more nine times this season and are 4-5 ATS in those contests.
- Cincinnati has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Bearcats put up 19.8 more points per game (39.6) than the Cougars allow (19.8).
- Cincinnati is 7-5 against the spread and 12-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.
- The Bearcats collect 141 more yards per game (431.3) than the Cougars give up per matchup (290.3).
- In games that Cincinnati piles up over 290.3 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.
- This year, the Bearcats have 19 turnovers, three fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (22).
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- The Cougars average 23.0 more points per game (38.8) than the Bearcats surrender (15.8).
- Houston is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it scores more than 15.8 points.
- The Cougars collect 119.4 more yards per game (421.7) than the Bearcats give up (302.3).
- When Houston piles up over 302.3 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 31 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|Houston
39.6
Avg. Points Scored
38.8
15.8
Avg. Points Allowed
19.8
431.3
Avg. Total Yards
421.7
302.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
290.3
19
Giveaways
11
31
Takeaways
22