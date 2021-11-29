AAC foes will clash when the No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0, 0-0 AAC) meet the No. 16 Houston Cougars (11-1, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Houston

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati's games this season have gone over 54 points six of 12 times.

So far this season, 58.3% of Houston's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 54.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 78.4, is 24.4 points above Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 35.6 points per game, 18.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bearcats and their opponents have scored an average of 54.8 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 54-point total for this game is 1.4 points below the 55.4 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Bearcats have been favored by 10.5 points or more nine times this season and are 4-5 ATS in those contests.

Cincinnati has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Bearcats put up 19.8 more points per game (39.6) than the Cougars allow (19.8).

Cincinnati is 7-5 against the spread and 12-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.8 points.

The Bearcats collect 141 more yards per game (431.3) than the Cougars give up per matchup (290.3).

In games that Cincinnati piles up over 290.3 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

This year, the Bearcats have 19 turnovers, three fewer than the Cougars have takeaways (22).

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Houston's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Cougars average 23.0 more points per game (38.8) than the Bearcats surrender (15.8).

Houston is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall in games when it scores more than 15.8 points.

The Cougars collect 119.4 more yards per game (421.7) than the Bearcats give up (302.3).

When Houston piles up over 302.3 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

The Cougars have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 31 takeaways .

Season Stats