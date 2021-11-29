Bookmakers have installed player props for D.K. Metcalf ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (3-7) and the Washington Football Team (4-6) hit the field in a Week 12 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Metcalf's 46 grabs are good enough for 637 yards (63.7 ypg) and eight touchdowns. He's been targeted 72 times.

Metcalf has been the target of 72 of his team's 286 passing attempts this season, or 25.2% of the target share.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 35.5% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have run 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Washington

Against the Football Team, Metcalf racked up 43 receiving yards in lone career matchup, 21.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Football Team.

This week Metcalf will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (280.0 yards allowed per game).

At 2.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Metcalf put together a 31-yard performance against the Cardinals last week on four catches while being targeted eight times.

Over his last three games, Metcalf has 13 catches (on 22 targets) for 100 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 33.3 yards per game.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.K. Metcalf 72 25.2% 46 637 8 11 35.5% Tyler Lockett 71 24.8% 47 717 3 3 9.7% Gerald Everett 29 10.1% 25 235 1 3 9.7% Freddie Swain 28 9.8% 16 169 2 4 12.9%

