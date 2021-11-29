Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Seattle vs. Washington

Bookmakers have installed player props for D.K. Metcalf ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (3-7) and the Washington Football Team (4-6) hit the field in a Week 12 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Metcalf's 46 grabs are good enough for 637 yards (63.7 ypg) and eight touchdowns. He's been targeted 72 times.
  • Metcalf has been the target of 72 of his team's 286 passing attempts this season, or 25.2% of the target share.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 35.5% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have run 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Against the Football Team, Metcalf racked up 43 receiving yards in lone career matchup, 21.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Football Team.
  • This week Metcalf will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (280.0 yards allowed per game).
  • At 2.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Metcalf put together a 31-yard performance against the Cardinals last week on four catches while being targeted eight times.
  • Over his last three games, Metcalf has 13 catches (on 22 targets) for 100 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 33.3 yards per game.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.K. Metcalf

72

25.2%

46

637

8

11

35.5%

Tyler Lockett

71

24.8%

47

717

3

3

9.7%

Gerald Everett

29

10.1%

25

235

1

3

9.7%

Freddie Swain

28

9.8%

16

169

2

4

12.9%

