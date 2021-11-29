Publish date:
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Seattle vs. Washington
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Metcalf's 46 grabs are good enough for 637 yards (63.7 ypg) and eight touchdowns. He's been targeted 72 times.
- Metcalf has been the target of 72 of his team's 286 passing attempts this season, or 25.2% of the target share.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 35.5% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have run 55.3% passing plays and 44.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 25th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Washington
- Against the Football Team, Metcalf racked up 43 receiving yards in lone career matchup, 21.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Football Team.
- This week Metcalf will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (280.0 yards allowed per game).
- At 2.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Football Team defense is ranked 31st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Metcalf put together a 31-yard performance against the Cardinals last week on four catches while being targeted eight times.
- Over his last three games, Metcalf has 13 catches (on 22 targets) for 100 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 33.3 yards per game.
Metcalf's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.K. Metcalf
72
25.2%
46
637
8
11
35.5%
Tyler Lockett
71
24.8%
47
717
3
3
9.7%
Gerald Everett
29
10.1%
25
235
1
3
9.7%
Freddie Swain
28
9.8%
16
169
2
4
12.9%
