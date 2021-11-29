Publish date:
Georgia vs. Alabama College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 50 points in five of 12 games this season.
- Alabama's games have gone over 50 points in 10 of 12 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 83.4 points per game, 33.4 more than the total in this contest.
- The 26.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 23.2 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 51.3, 1.3 points above Saturday's total of 50.
- In 2021, games involving the Crimson Tide have averaged a total of 62.4 points, 12.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bulldogs are 7-4 ATS when favored by 6.5 points or more this season.
- Georgia has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs score 40.7 points per game, 20.8 more than the Crimson Tide give up per outing (19.9).
- When Georgia puts up more than 19.9 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs average 148.8 more yards per game (441.9) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (293.1).
- Georgia is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall when the team churns out over 293.1 yards.
- This year, the Bulldogs have 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (18).
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.
- Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Crimson Tide put up 42.7 points per game, 35.8 more than the Bulldogs allow (6.9).
- Alabama is 6-6 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team scores more than 6.9 points.
- The Crimson Tide collect 260.3 more yards per game (491.6) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (231.3).
- When Alabama churns out over 231.3 yards, the team is 6-6 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- This season the Crimson Tide have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Alabama
40.7
Avg. Points Scored
42.7
6.9
Avg. Points Allowed
19.9
441.9
Avg. Total Yards
491.6
231.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
293.1
14
Giveaways
10
16
Takeaways
18