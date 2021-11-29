SEC foes will battle when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0, 0-0 SEC) meet the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Georgia has combined with its opponents to put up more than 50 points in five of 12 games this season.

Alabama's games have gone over 50 points in 10 of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 83.4 points per game, 33.4 more than the total in this contest.

The 26.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 23.2 fewer than the 50 total in this contest.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 51.3, 1.3 points above Saturday's total of 50.

In 2021, games involving the Crimson Tide have averaged a total of 62.4 points, 12.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia is 8-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs are 7-4 ATS when favored by 6.5 points or more this season.

Georgia has hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs score 40.7 points per game, 20.8 more than the Crimson Tide give up per outing (19.9).

When Georgia puts up more than 19.9 points, it is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

The Bulldogs average 148.8 more yards per game (441.9) than the Crimson Tide allow per matchup (293.1).

Georgia is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall when the team churns out over 293.1 yards.

This year, the Bulldogs have 14 turnovers, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have takeaways (18).

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

Alabama's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Crimson Tide put up 42.7 points per game, 35.8 more than the Bulldogs allow (6.9).

Alabama is 6-6 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team scores more than 6.9 points.

The Crimson Tide collect 260.3 more yards per game (491.6) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (231.3).

When Alabama churns out over 231.3 yards, the team is 6-6 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

This season the Crimson Tide have 10 turnovers, six fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).

Season Stats