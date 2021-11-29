Publish date:
J.D. McKissic Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Washington vs. Seattle
J.D. McKissic Prop Bet Odds
J.D. McKissic Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McKissic has 41 carries for 182 yards (18.2 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- And he has caught 38 passes for 371 yards (37.1 per game) with one TD.
- His team has rushed the ball 281 times this season, and he's carried 41 of those attempts (14.6%).
- The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Seattle
- In his lone career matchup against the Seahawks, McKissic finished with 51 rushing yards, 51.0 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- McKissic did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Seahawks.
- The Seahawks allow 122.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Seahawks are ranked 11th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Panthers, McKissic ran for 46 yards on seven carries (averaging 6.6 yards per carry).
- Over his last three games, McKissic has racked up 12 carries for 60 yards (20.0 per game).
- He has added 13 catches for 122 yards (40.7 per game).
McKissic's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
J.D. McKissic
41
14.6%
182
1
4
9.3%
4.4
Antonio Gibson
154
54.8%
601
5
26
60.5%
3.9
Taylor Heinicke
45
16.0%
276
1
8
18.6%
6.1
Jaret Patterson
31
11.0%
104
0
3
7.0%
3.4
