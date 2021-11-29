Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
J.D. McKissic Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Washington vs. Seattle

Author:

Before placing any bets on J.D. McKissic's player props for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. McKissic and the Washington Football Team (4-6) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) in Week 12 at FedExField.

J.D. McKissic Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McKissic has 41 carries for 182 yards (18.2 yards per game) and one touchdown.
  • And he has caught 38 passes for 371 yards (37.1 per game) with one TD.
  • His team has rushed the ball 281 times this season, and he's carried 41 of those attempts (14.6%).
  • The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • In his lone career matchup against the Seahawks, McKissic finished with 51 rushing yards, 51.0 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • McKissic did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Seahawks.
  • The Seahawks allow 122.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Seahawks are ranked 11th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Panthers, McKissic ran for 46 yards on seven carries (averaging 6.6 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, McKissic has racked up 12 carries for 60 yards (20.0 per game).
  • He has added 13 catches for 122 yards (40.7 per game).

McKissic's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

J.D. McKissic

41

14.6%

182

1

4

9.3%

4.4

Antonio Gibson

154

54.8%

601

5

26

60.5%

3.9

Taylor Heinicke

45

16.0%

276

1

8

18.6%

6.1

Jaret Patterson

31

11.0%

104

0

3

7.0%

3.4

