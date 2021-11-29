Before placing any bets on J.D. McKissic's player props for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. McKissic and the Washington Football Team (4-6) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) in Week 12 at FedExField.

J.D. McKissic Prop Bet Odds

J.D. McKissic Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McKissic has 41 carries for 182 yards (18.2 yards per game) and one touchdown.

And he has caught 38 passes for 371 yards (37.1 per game) with one TD.

His team has rushed the ball 281 times this season, and he's carried 41 of those attempts (14.6%).

The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Seattle

In his lone career matchup against the Seahawks, McKissic finished with 51 rushing yards, 51.0 more yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

McKissic did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks allow 122.2 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Seahawks are ranked 11th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (nine).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Panthers, McKissic ran for 46 yards on seven carries (averaging 6.6 yards per carry).

Over his last three games, McKissic has racked up 12 carries for 60 yards (20.0 per game).

He has added 13 catches for 122 yards (40.7 per game).

McKissic's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt J.D. McKissic 41 14.6% 182 1 4 9.3% 4.4 Antonio Gibson 154 54.8% 601 5 26 60.5% 3.9 Taylor Heinicke 45 16.0% 276 1 8 18.6% 6.1 Jaret Patterson 31 11.0% 104 0 3 7.0% 3.4

