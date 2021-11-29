MAC rivals will clash when the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 0-0 MAC) battle the Northern Illinois Huskies (8-4, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have gone over the current 72.5-point total in five of 12 games this season.

Northern Illinois and its opponents have combined to score more than 72.5 points in four of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.2, is 8.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 68.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.4 fewer than the 72.5 total in this contest.

Golden Flashes games have an average total of 67.6 points this season, 4.9 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.9 PPG average total in Huskies games this season is 15.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kent State is 6-6-0 this season.

So far this season, the Golden Flashes have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those contests.

Kent State's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

This year, the Golden Flashes score just 0.1 fewer points per game (33.4) than the Huskies give up (33.5).

Kent State is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 33.5 points.

The Golden Flashes rack up 35.2 more yards per game (488.3) than the Huskies give up per matchup (453.1).

In games that Kent State totals more than 453.1 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

This year, the Golden Flashes have turned the ball over 10 times, two more than the Huskies' takeaways (8).

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Northern Illinois is 7-4-1 this season.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 3 points or more eight times this season and are 4-3-1 ATS in those contests.

Northern Illinois' games this season have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).

The Huskies score 30.8 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Golden Flashes give up (34.6).

Northern Illinois is 2-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 34.6 points.

The Huskies rack up 424.3 yards per game, 50.7 fewer yards than the 475.0 the Golden Flashes allow.

When Northern Illinois picks up over 475.0 yards, the team is 3-1-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Huskies have 16 giveaways this season, while the Golden Flashes have 23 takeaways .

Season Stats