The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 0-0 Big Ten) and No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten) will battle in clash of Big Ten opponents at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Odds for Michigan vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 41.7% of Iowa's games (5/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63, is 19.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is nine points above the 34.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 53 points, a number 9.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 42.9 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 0.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan has 10 wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Wolverines have been favored by 10.5 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those games.

Michigan has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Wolverines score 20.0 more points per game (37.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (17.3).

When Michigan puts up more than 17.3 points, it is 10-2 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Wolverines average 451.2 yards per game, 135.4 more yards than the 315.8 the Hawkeyes allow per matchup.

When Michigan picks up more than 315.8 yards, the team is 10-1 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Wolverines have nine giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 27 takeaways .

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

Iowa's games this year have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Hawkeyes rack up 25.7 points per game, 8.5 more than the Wolverines give up (17.2).

When Iowa records more than 17.2 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes collect 20.2 fewer yards per game (299.1) than the Wolverines give up per contest (319.3).

When Iowa picks up over 319.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Wolverines have forced 15 turnovers.

Season Stats