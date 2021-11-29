Publish date:
Michigan vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Michigan vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 41.7% of Iowa's games (5/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63, is 19.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's total is nine points above the 34.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Wolverines games this season feature an average total of 53 points, a number 9.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 42.9 PPG average total in Hawkeyes games this season is 0.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan has 10 wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- The Wolverines have been favored by 10.5 points or more six times this season and are 5-1 ATS in those games.
- Michigan has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Wolverines score 20.0 more points per game (37.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (17.3).
- When Michigan puts up more than 17.3 points, it is 10-2 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- The Wolverines average 451.2 yards per game, 135.4 more yards than the 315.8 the Hawkeyes allow per matchup.
- When Michigan picks up more than 315.8 yards, the team is 10-1 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- The Wolverines have nine giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have 27 takeaways .
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Iowa's games this year have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Hawkeyes rack up 25.7 points per game, 8.5 more than the Wolverines give up (17.2).
- When Iowa records more than 17.2 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes collect 20.2 fewer yards per game (299.1) than the Wolverines give up per contest (319.3).
- When Iowa picks up over 319.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- This year the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over 15 times, while the Wolverines have forced 15 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Iowa
37.3
Avg. Points Scored
25.7
17.2
Avg. Points Allowed
17.3
451.2
Avg. Total Yards
299.1
319.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
315.8
9
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
27