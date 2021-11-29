Publish date:
Oklahoma State vs. Baylor College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- Baylor's games have gone over 46.5 points in nine of 12 chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 18.7 points lower than the two team's combined 65.2 points per game average.
- This contest's over/under is 10.7 points more than the 35.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.1 points per game in 2021, 5.6 more than Saturday's total.
- The 52.4 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 5.9 points more than this game's over/under.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 9-1-1 this year.
- This season, the Cowboys have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 5 points or more.
- Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Cowboys put up 12.4 more points per game (31.8) than the Bears give up (19.4).
- When Oklahoma State scores more than 19.4 points, it is 9-1-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- The Cowboys collect 60 more yards per game (409.8) than the Bears allow per outing (349.8).
- When Oklahoma State piles up over 349.8 yards, the team is 6-0-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Bears have forced (20).
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Bears have been underdogs by 5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
- Baylor's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).
- This year the Bears rack up 17 more points per game (33.4) than the Cowboys give up (16.4).
- Baylor is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team notches more than 16.4 points.
- The Bears collect 445.9 yards per game, 169.6 more yards than the 276.3 the Cowboys give up.
- When Baylor totals over 276.3 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- This year the Bears have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|Baylor
31.8
Avg. Points Scored
33.4
16.4
Avg. Points Allowed
19.4
409.8
Avg. Total Yards
445.9
276.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.8
15
Giveaways
12
16
Takeaways
20