The No. 5 Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-1, 0-0 Big 12) have a Big 12 matchup versus the No. 9 Baylor Bears (10-2, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Baylor's games have gone over 46.5 points in nine of 12 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 18.7 points lower than the two team's combined 65.2 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 10.7 points more than the 35.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.1 points per game in 2021, 5.6 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.4 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 5.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Oklahoma State is 9-1-1 this year.

This season, the Cowboys have an against the spread record of 4-1 in their five games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Oklahoma State's games this year have gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys put up 12.4 more points per game (31.8) than the Bears give up (19.4).

When Oklahoma State scores more than 19.4 points, it is 9-1-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Cowboys collect 60 more yards per game (409.8) than the Bears allow per outing (349.8).

When Oklahoma State piles up over 349.8 yards, the team is 6-0-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Bears have forced (20).

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Bears have been underdogs by 5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Baylor's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

This year the Bears rack up 17 more points per game (33.4) than the Cowboys give up (16.4).

Baylor is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team notches more than 16.4 points.

The Bears collect 445.9 yards per game, 169.6 more yards than the 276.3 the Cowboys give up.

When Baylor totals over 276.3 yards, the team is 8-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

This year the Bears have 12 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (16).

Season Stats