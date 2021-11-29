Publish date:
Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest
Over/Under Insights
- Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 72.5 points six of 12 times.
- Wake Forest's games have gone over 72.5 points in five of 12 chances this season.
- The two teams combine to average 85.7 points per game, 13.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 52.4 points per game, 20.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 59 points per game, 13.5 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 72.5 over/under in this game is 8.5 points higher than the 64 average total in Demon Deacons games this season.
Pittsburgh Stats and Trends
- Pittsburgh has played 12 games, with nine wins against the spread.
- The Panthers are 9-3 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (eight times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Panthers rack up 42.8 points per game, 13.7 more than the Demon Deacons surrender per outing (29.1).
- Pittsburgh is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.1 points.
- The Panthers rack up 85.2 more yards per game (512.7) than the Demon Deacons allow per matchup (427.5).
- In games that Pittsburgh piles up more than 427.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 13 fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (27).
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- The Demon Deacons have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- Wake Forest's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
- This season the Demon Deacons average 19.6 more points per game (42.9) than the Panthers give up (23.3).
- Wake Forest is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team notches more than 23.3 points.
- The Demon Deacons rack up 129.9 more yards per game (483.7) than the Panthers allow per matchup (353.8).
- In games that Wake Forest picks up more than 353.8 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall.
- This year the Demon Deacons have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|Pittsburgh
|Stats
|Wake Forest
42.8
Avg. Points Scored
42.9
23.3
Avg. Points Allowed
29.1
512.7
Avg. Total Yards
483.7
353.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
427.5
14
Giveaways
16
17
Takeaways
27