ACC rivals will do battle when the No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers (10-2, 0-0 ACC) battle the No. 18 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-2, 0-0 ACC) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh's games this season have gone over 72.5 points six of 12 times.

Wake Forest's games have gone over 72.5 points in five of 12 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 85.7 points per game, 13.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 52.4 points per game, 20.1 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Panthers and their opponents score an average of 59 points per game, 13.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 72.5 over/under in this game is 8.5 points higher than the 64 average total in Demon Deacons games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Pittsburgh has played 12 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Panthers are 9-3 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 66.7% of its opportunities (eight times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Panthers rack up 42.8 points per game, 13.7 more than the Demon Deacons surrender per outing (29.1).

Pittsburgh is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.1 points.

The Panthers rack up 85.2 more yards per game (512.7) than the Demon Deacons allow per matchup (427.5).

In games that Pittsburgh piles up more than 427.5 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 13 fewer than the Demon Deacons have forced (27).

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Demon Deacons have been underdogs by 3 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Wake Forest's games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

This season the Demon Deacons average 19.6 more points per game (42.9) than the Panthers give up (23.3).

Wake Forest is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team notches more than 23.3 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up 129.9 more yards per game (483.7) than the Panthers allow per matchup (353.8).

In games that Wake Forest picks up more than 353.8 yards, the team is 6-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

This year the Demon Deacons have 16 turnovers, one fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (17).

Season Stats