The No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs (11-1, 0-0 MWC) and Utah State Aggies (9-3, 0-0 MWC) will battle in clash of MWC opponents at Dignity Health Sports Park in , .

Odds for San Diego State vs. Utah State

Over/Under Insights

San Diego State's games this season have gone over 50.5 points three of 12 times.

Utah State has combined with its opponents to score more than 50.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 9.4 points lower than the two team's combined 59.9 points per game average.

This contest's total is 6.9 points greater than the 43.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Aztecs games this season is 43.7, 6.8 points fewer than Saturday's total of 50.5 .

The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 10.1 points below the 60.6 points per game average total in Aggies games this season.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Aztecs have been favored by 6 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

San Diego State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Aztecs average 27.7 points per game, comparable to the 26.3 per outing the Aggies give up.

San Diego State is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.3 points.

The Aztecs average 62.4 fewer yards per game (334.9) than the Aggies allow per outing (397.3).

When San Diego State churns out more than 397.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Aztecs have 12 turnovers, five fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (17).

Utah State Stats and Trends

In Utah State's 12 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Aggies have two against the spread wins in four games as an underdog of 6 points or more.

Utah State's games this year have hit the over in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

This season the Aggies rack up 14.9 more points per game (32.2) than the Aztecs allow (17.3).

When Utah State scores more than 17.3 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Aggies collect 143 more yards per game (457.2) than the Aztecs allow (314.2).

Utah State is 8-4 against the spread and 9-3 overall when the team totals over 314.2 yards.

The Aggies have 18 giveaways this season, while the Aztecs have 20 takeaways .

