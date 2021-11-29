Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Washington vs. Seattle
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke has thrown for 2,390 yards (239.0 ypg) on 217-of-328 passing with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.
- He also has 276 rushing yards on 45 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 27.6 yards per game on the ground.
- The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
- Heinicke accounts for 44.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 328 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Seahawks.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Heinicke's zero passing yards per game in two matchups against the Seahawks are 245.5 less than yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Heinicke has not thrown for a touchdown against the Seahawks over that time.
- The 291.7 passing yards the Seahawks allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked eighth in the league.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Panthers, Heinicke went 16-for-22 (72.7 percent) for 206 yards, while tossing three touchdowns.
- He also added 29 yards on six carries, averaging 4.8 yards per carry without a touchdown.
- Heinicke has 732 passing yards (244.0 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 71% of his throws and tossing five touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.
- He has tacked on 54 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 18.0 yards per game.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
91
27.2%
54
735
5
8
23.5%
J.D. McKissic
48
14.4%
38
371
1
1
2.9%
Adam Humphries
32
9.6%
23
255
0
1
2.9%
Powered By Data Skrive