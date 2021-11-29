Sportsbooks have listed player props for Taylor Heinicke ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (4-6) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) square off in Week 12 at FedExField.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has thrown for 2,390 yards (239.0 ypg) on 217-of-328 passing with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

He also has 276 rushing yards on 45 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 27.6 yards per game on the ground.

The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Heinicke accounts for 44.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 328 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Seattle

Heinicke's zero passing yards per game in two matchups against the Seahawks are 245.5 less than yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Heinicke has not thrown for a touchdown against the Seahawks over that time.

The 291.7 passing yards the Seahawks allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Panthers, Heinicke went 16-for-22 (72.7 percent) for 206 yards, while tossing three touchdowns.

He also added 29 yards on six carries, averaging 4.8 yards per carry without a touchdown.

Heinicke has 732 passing yards (244.0 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 71% of his throws and tossing five touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.

He has tacked on 54 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 18.0 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 91 27.2% 54 735 5 8 23.5% J.D. McKissic 48 14.4% 38 371 1 1 2.9% Adam Humphries 32 9.6% 23 255 0 1 2.9%

