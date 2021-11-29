Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Washington vs. Seattle

Sportsbooks have listed player props for Taylor Heinicke ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Heinicke's Washington Football Team (4-6) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) square off in Week 12 at FedExField.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke has thrown for 2,390 yards (239.0 ypg) on 217-of-328 passing with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.
  • He also has 276 rushing yards on 45 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 27.6 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Heinicke accounts for 44.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 328 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Heinicke's zero passing yards per game in two matchups against the Seahawks are 245.5 less than yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Heinicke has not thrown for a touchdown against the Seahawks over that time.
  • The 291.7 passing yards the Seahawks allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Seahawks defense is ranked eighth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Panthers, Heinicke went 16-for-22 (72.7 percent) for 206 yards, while tossing three touchdowns.
  • He also added 29 yards on six carries, averaging 4.8 yards per carry without a touchdown.
  • Heinicke has 732 passing yards (244.0 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 71% of his throws and tossing five touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has tacked on 54 rushing yards on 10 carries, averaging 18.0 yards per game.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

91

27.2%

54

735

5

8

23.5%

J.D. McKissic

48

14.4%

38

371

1

1

2.9%

Adam Humphries

32

9.6%

23

255

0

1

2.9%

