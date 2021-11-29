Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Washington vs. Seattle

Author:

Before placing any bets on Terry McLaurin's player prop bets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (4-6) meet the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) in Week 12 at FedExField.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McLaurin's 735 receiving yards (73.5 per game) are a team high. He has 54 catches (91 targets) and five touchdowns.
  • McLaurin has been the target of 91 of his team's 334 passing attempts this season, or 27.2% of the target share.
  • McLaurin (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while running the ball 45.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • McLaurin's 77 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Seahawks are 13.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • McLaurin did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Seahawks.
  • The Seahawks are allowing 291.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Seahawks have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Panthers last week, McLaurin was targeted seven times and racked up 103 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • McLaurin's 14 catches (on 22 targets) have netted him 185 yards (61.7 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

91

27.2%

54

735

5

8

23.5%

J.D. McKissic

48

14.4%

38

371

1

1

2.9%

Adam Humphries

32

9.6%

23

255

0

1

2.9%

Ricky Seals-Jones

35

10.5%

23

230

2

11

32.4%

Powered By Data Skrive