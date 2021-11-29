Before placing any bets on Terry McLaurin's player prop bets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (4-6) meet the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) in Week 12 at FedExField.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin's 735 receiving yards (73.5 per game) are a team high. He has 54 catches (91 targets) and five touchdowns.

McLaurin has been the target of 91 of his team's 334 passing attempts this season, or 27.2% of the target share.

McLaurin (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while running the ball 45.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Seattle

McLaurin's 77 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Seahawks are 13.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

McLaurin did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks are allowing 291.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Seahawks have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Panthers last week, McLaurin was targeted seven times and racked up 103 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

McLaurin's 14 catches (on 22 targets) have netted him 185 yards (61.7 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 91 27.2% 54 735 5 8 23.5% J.D. McKissic 48 14.4% 38 371 1 1 2.9% Adam Humphries 32 9.6% 23 255 0 1 2.9% Ricky Seals-Jones 35 10.5% 23 230 2 11 32.4%

