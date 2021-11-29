Publish date:
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Washington vs. Seattle
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin's 735 receiving yards (73.5 per game) are a team high. He has 54 catches (91 targets) and five touchdowns.
- McLaurin has been the target of 91 of his team's 334 passing attempts this season, or 27.2% of the target share.
- McLaurin (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.3% of the time while running the ball 45.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Seattle
- McLaurin's 77 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Seahawks are 13.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
- McLaurin did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Seahawks.
- The Seahawks are allowing 291.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- The Seahawks have allowed 14 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are eighth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Panthers last week, McLaurin was targeted seven times and racked up 103 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- McLaurin's 14 catches (on 22 targets) have netted him 185 yards (61.7 ypg) and one touchdown during his last three games.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
91
27.2%
54
735
5
8
23.5%
J.D. McKissic
48
14.4%
38
371
1
1
2.9%
Adam Humphries
32
9.6%
23
255
0
1
2.9%
Ricky Seals-Jones
35
10.5%
23
230
2
11
32.4%
