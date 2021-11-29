Publish date:
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Seattle vs. Washington
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lockett has 47 catches (71 targets) and a team-high 717 receiving yards (71.7 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 24.8% of the 286 passes thrown by his team have gone Lockett's way.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 9.7% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have called a pass in 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Washington
- Lockett's 22 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Football Team are 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- In two matchups versus the Football Team, Lockett has not had a TD catch.
- Note: Lockett's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
- The Football Team are giving up 280.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
- The Football Team have conceded 24 passing TDs this season (2.4 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Lockett was targeted five times, picking up 115 yards on four receptions (averaging 28.8 yards per grab).
- Lockett has 18 catches on 26 targets for 280 yards over his last three outings, averaging 93.3 yards per game.
Lockett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
71
24.8%
47
717
3
3
9.7%
D.K. Metcalf
72
25.2%
46
637
8
11
35.5%
Gerald Everett
29
10.1%
25
235
1
3
9.7%
Freddie Swain
28
9.8%
16
169
2
4
12.9%
