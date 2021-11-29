Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Seattle vs. Washington

Author:

Before Tyler Lockett hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. This Week 12 matchup sees Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (3-7) play the Washington Football Team (4-6) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lockett has 47 catches (71 targets) and a team-high 717 receiving yards (71.7 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 24.8% of the 286 passes thrown by his team have gone Lockett's way.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 9.7% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have called a pass in 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Washington

  • Lockett's 22 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Football Team are 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • In two matchups versus the Football Team, Lockett has not had a TD catch.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.
  • The Football Team are giving up 280.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Football Team have conceded 24 passing TDs this season (2.4 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Lockett was targeted five times, picking up 115 yards on four receptions (averaging 28.8 yards per grab).
  • Lockett has 18 catches on 26 targets for 280 yards over his last three outings, averaging 93.3 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

71

24.8%

47

717

3

3

9.7%

D.K. Metcalf

72

25.2%

46

637

8

11

35.5%

Gerald Everett

29

10.1%

25

235

1

3

9.7%

Freddie Swain

28

9.8%

16

169

2

4

12.9%

