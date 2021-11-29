Before Tyler Lockett hits the field for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. This Week 12 matchup sees Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (3-7) play the Washington Football Team (4-6) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett has 47 catches (71 targets) and a team-high 717 receiving yards (71.7 ypg) plus three touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.8% of the 286 passes thrown by his team have gone Lockett's way.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 9.7% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have called a pass in 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Washington

Lockett's 22 receiving yards per game in his two matchups against the Football Team are 37.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

In two matchups versus the Football Team, Lockett has not had a TD catch.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Football Team date back to 2016.

The Football Team are giving up 280.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

The Football Team have conceded 24 passing TDs this season (2.4 per game), ranking them 31st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Lockett was targeted five times, picking up 115 yards on four receptions (averaging 28.8 yards per grab).

Lockett has 18 catches on 26 targets for 280 yards over his last three outings, averaging 93.3 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 71 24.8% 47 717 3 3 9.7% D.K. Metcalf 72 25.2% 46 637 8 11 35.5% Gerald Everett 29 10.1% 25 235 1 3 9.7% Freddie Swain 28 9.8% 16 169 2 4 12.9%

