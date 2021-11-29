Pac-12 rivals will do battle when the California Golden Bears (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) face the USC Trojans (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12) at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

Odds for Cal vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

Cal and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in three of 11 games (27.3%) this season.

USC's games have gone over 57.5 points in seven of 11 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 3.8 points higher than the combined 53.7 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is two points greater than the 55.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Golden Bears games this season is 50.4, 7.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 59 points, 1.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Cal Stats and Trends

Cal is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Bears have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Cal's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Golden Bears score 23.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than the Trojans surrender per outing (32.5).

When Cal records more than 32.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Golden Bears rack up 25 fewer yards per game (397.1), than the Trojans allow per outing (422.1).

When Cal churns out more than 422.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Golden Bears have 10 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 19 takeaways .

USC Stats and Trends

In USC's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Trojans have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in four chances).

USC's games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Trojans rack up 30 points per game, seven more than the Golden Bears surrender (23).

USC is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it scores more than 23 points.

The Trojans collect 446.7 yards per game, 84 more yards than the 362.7 the Golden Bears allow.

When USC totals more than 362.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

The Trojans have 18 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Bears.

Season Stats