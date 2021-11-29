Publish date:
Cal vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cal vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- Cal and its opponents have gone over the current 57.5-point total in three of 11 games (27.3%) this season.
- USC's games have gone over 57.5 points in seven of 11 chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 3.8 points higher than the combined 53.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is two points greater than the 55.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Golden Bears games this season is 50.4, 7.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 57.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Trojans have averaged a total of 59 points, 1.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Cal Stats and Trends
- Cal is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Golden Bears have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Cal's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Golden Bears score 23.7 points per game, 8.8 fewer than the Trojans surrender per outing (32.5).
- When Cal records more than 32.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Golden Bears rack up 25 fewer yards per game (397.1), than the Trojans allow per outing (422.1).
- When Cal churns out more than 422.1 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Golden Bears have 10 giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 19 takeaways .
USC Stats and Trends
- In USC's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Trojans have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in four chances).
- USC's games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Trojans rack up 30 points per game, seven more than the Golden Bears surrender (23).
- USC is 4-5 against the spread and 4-5 overall in games when it scores more than 23 points.
- The Trojans collect 446.7 yards per game, 84 more yards than the 362.7 the Golden Bears allow.
- When USC totals more than 362.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall.
- The Trojans have 18 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Golden Bears.
Season Stats
|Cal
|Stats
|USC
23.7
Avg. Points Scored
30
23
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
397.1
Avg. Total Yards
446.7
362.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
422.1
10
Giveaways
18
18
Takeaways
19