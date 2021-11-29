The No. 14 Utah Utes (9-3, 0-0 Pac-12) and No. 10 Oregon Ducks (10-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will battle in clash of Pac-12 opponents at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Odds for Utah vs. Oregon

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has five wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

Utah's games this year have hit the over on seven of 11 set point totals (63.6%).

The Utes score 10.9 more points per game (35.3) than the Ducks allow (24.4).

When Utah scores more than 24.4 points, it is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Utes rack up 434.2 yards per game, 62.9 more yards than the 371.3 the Ducks give up per matchup.

Utah is 5-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall when the team churns out over 371.3 yards.

The Utes have 12 giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 20 takeaways .

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has five wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

Oregon's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 12 opportunities (50%).

This year the Ducks put up 11.7 more points per game (33.2) than the Utes give up (21.5).

Oregon is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.5 points.

The Ducks average 109.5 more yards per game (434.4) than the Utes give up per outing (324.9).

In games that Oregon churns out over 324.9 yards, the team is 5-6 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Ducks have turned the ball over 11 times, one fewer times than the Utes have forced turnovers (12).

Season Stats