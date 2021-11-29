Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. UTSA College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky's games this season have gone over 72.5 points four of 11 times.
- UTSA and its opponents have combined to score more than 72.5 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.2, is 7.7 points above Friday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 49.2 points per game, 23.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.9, 5.6 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 72.5 .
- The 58.7 PPG average total in Roadrunners games this season is 13.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 8-3-0 this year.
- The Hilltoppers have been favored by 1 point or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those games.
- Western Kentucky has eclipsed the over/under in 63.6% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Hilltoppers put up 21.1 more points per game (43.3) than the Roadrunners allow (22.2).
- When Western Kentucky records more than 22.2 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers average 525.1 yards per game, 179.1 more yards than the 346.0 the Roadrunners allow per outing.
- Western Kentucky is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team piles up more than 346.0 yards.
- This year, the Hilltoppers have 16 turnovers, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (23).
UTSA Stats and Trends
- UTSA is 8-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Roadrunners have been underdogs by 1 point or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those games.
- UTSA has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).
- This season the Roadrunners average 9.9 more points per game (36.9) than the Hilltoppers surrender (27.0).
- UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.0 points.
- The Roadrunners average 22.2 more yards per game (433.5) than the Hilltoppers allow per matchup (411.3).
- When UTSA totals more than 411.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Roadrunners have 12 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 27 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|UTSA
43.3
Avg. Points Scored
36.9
27.0
Avg. Points Allowed
22.2
525.1
Avg. Total Yards
433.5
411.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
346.0
16
Giveaways
12
27
Takeaways
23