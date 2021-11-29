C-USA foes will clash when the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-4, 0-0 C-USA) meet the UTSA Roadrunners (11-1, 0-0 C-USA).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. UTSA

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky's games this season have gone over 72.5 points four of 11 times.

UTSA and its opponents have combined to score more than 72.5 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 80.2, is 7.7 points above Friday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.2 points per game, 23.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.9, 5.6 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 72.5 .

The 58.7 PPG average total in Roadrunners games this season is 13.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Western Kentucky is 8-3-0 this year.

The Hilltoppers have been favored by 1 point or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those games.

Western Kentucky has eclipsed the over/under in 63.6% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Hilltoppers put up 21.1 more points per game (43.3) than the Roadrunners allow (22.2).

When Western Kentucky records more than 22.2 points, it is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers average 525.1 yards per game, 179.1 more yards than the 346.0 the Roadrunners allow per outing.

Western Kentucky is 8-3 against the spread and 8-4 overall when the team piles up more than 346.0 yards.

This year, the Hilltoppers have 16 turnovers, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (23).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Western Kentucky at SISportsbook.

UTSA Stats and Trends

UTSA is 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have been underdogs by 1 point or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those games.

UTSA has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).

This season the Roadrunners average 9.9 more points per game (36.9) than the Hilltoppers surrender (27.0).

UTSA is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.0 points.

The Roadrunners average 22.2 more yards per game (433.5) than the Hilltoppers allow per matchup (411.3).

When UTSA totals more than 411.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Roadrunners have 12 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 27 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats