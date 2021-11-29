The Washington Football Team (4-6) and Seattle Seahawks (3-7) will clash in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Odds for Washington vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Washington and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.

In 30% of Seattle's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.6, is 5.9 points fewer than Monday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.6 points per game, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The Football Team and their opponents score an average of 46.5 points per game, the same as Monday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 2.0 more than the set total in this contest.

Washington stats and trends

Against the spread, Washington is 3-7-0 this year.

This season, the Football Team have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Washington has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Football Team put up just 0.3 more points per game (21.2) than the Seahawks allow (20.9).

Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.9 points.

The Football Team average 347.8 yards per game, 54.0 fewer yards than the 401.8 the Seahawks give up per contest.

Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 401.8 yards.

The Football Team have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (9).

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

The Seahawks have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 1 point or more this year.

Seattle's games this season have hit the over just two times in 10 opportunities (20%).

The Seahawks average 7.3 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Football Team surrender (26.7).

Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 26.7 points.

The Seahawks collect 69.9 fewer yards per game (298.6) than the Football Team allow (368.5).

When Seattle churns out more than 368.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Seahawks have six turnovers, five fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (11).

Home and road insights

Washington has one win against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 1-point favorites or greater, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-2).

This season, in five home games, Washington has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Football Team home games this season is 47.0 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).

This season away from home, Seattle is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) as 1-point underdogs or more on the road.

In five road games this year, Seattle has hit the over once.

The average point total in Seahawks away games this season is 49.2 points, 2.7 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

