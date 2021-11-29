Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Washington Football Team (4-6) and Seattle Seahawks (3-7) will clash in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Odds for Washington vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Washington and its opponents have gone over the current 46.5-point total in six of 10 games (60%) this season.
  • In 30% of Seattle's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Monday's total of 46.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 40.6, is 5.9 points fewer than Monday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 47.6 points per game, 1.1 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Football Team and their opponents score an average of 46.5 points per game, the same as Monday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 2.0 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Against the spread, Washington is 3-7-0 this year.
  • This season, the Football Team have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 1 point or more.
  • Washington has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Football Team put up just 0.3 more points per game (21.2) than the Seahawks allow (20.9).
  • Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.9 points.
  • The Football Team average 347.8 yards per game, 54.0 fewer yards than the 401.8 the Seahawks give up per contest.
  • Washington is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 401.8 yards.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (9).
  • Seattle has five wins against the spread in 10 games this season.
  • The Seahawks have an ATS record of 3-2 in their five games as an underdog of 1 point or more this year.
  • Seattle's games this season have hit the over just two times in 10 opportunities (20%).
  • The Seahawks average 7.3 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Football Team surrender (26.7).
  • Seattle is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 26.7 points.
  • The Seahawks collect 69.9 fewer yards per game (298.6) than the Football Team allow (368.5).
  • When Seattle churns out more than 368.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • This season the Seahawks have six turnovers, five fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (11).

Home and road insights

  • Washington has one win against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 1-point favorites or greater, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-2).
  • This season, in five home games, Washington has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Football Team home games this season is 47.0 points, 0.5 more than this outing's over/under (46.5).
  • This season away from home, Seattle is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Seahawks have one win ATS (1-1) as 1-point underdogs or more on the road.
  • In five road games this year, Seattle has hit the over once.
  • The average point total in Seahawks away games this season is 49.2 points, 2.7 more than this matchup's over/under (46.5).

