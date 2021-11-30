Publish date:
Appalachian State vs. Louisiana College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana
Over/Under Insights
- Appalachian State's games this season have gone over 53 points seven of 12 times.
- Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in six of 12 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.1, is 14.1 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 37.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.6 fewer than the 53 over/under in this contest.
- Mountaineers games this season feature an average total of 56.7 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Ragin' Cajuns have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 3.8 more than the set total in this contest.
Appalachian State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Appalachian State is 8-4-0 this year.
- The Mountaineers have an against the spread record of 6-4 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.
- Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- This year, the Mountaineers score 17.3 more points per game (35.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (18.5).
- Appalachian State is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.5 points.
- The Mountaineers rack up 90.2 more yards per game (439.9) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per contest (349.7).
- Appalachian State is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team picks up more than 349.7 yards.
- The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (19).
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).
- Louisiana's games this season have gone over the total in three out of 12 opportunities (25%).
- The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 12.4 more points per game (31.3) than the Mountaineers give up (18.9).
- When Louisiana records more than 18.9 points, it is 5-6 against the spread and 11-0 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns collect 86.9 more yards per game (406.6) than the Mountaineers give up per contest (319.7).
- When Louisiana amasses more than 319.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- This season the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, 13 fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (21).
Season Stats
|Appalachian State
|Stats
|Louisiana
35.8
Avg. Points Scored
31.3
18.9
Avg. Points Allowed
18.5
439.9
Avg. Total Yards
406.6
319.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
349.7
20
Giveaways
8
21
Takeaways
19