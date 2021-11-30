The Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) and No. 20 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (11-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) will battle in clash of Sun Belt foes at Cajun Field in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Louisiana

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State's games this season have gone over 53 points seven of 12 times.

Louisiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 53 points in six of 12 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 67.1, is 14.1 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 37.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 15.6 fewer than the 53 over/under in this contest.

Mountaineers games this season feature an average total of 56.7 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Ragin' Cajuns have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 3.8 more than the set total in this contest.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Appalachian State is 8-4-0 this year.

The Mountaineers have an against the spread record of 6-4 in their 10 games as a favorite of 3 points or more so far this season.

Appalachian State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

This year, the Mountaineers score 17.3 more points per game (35.8) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (18.5).

Appalachian State is 8-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.5 points.

The Mountaineers rack up 90.2 more yards per game (439.9) than the Ragin' Cajuns give up per contest (349.7).

Appalachian State is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team picks up more than 349.7 yards.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 20 times this season, one more turnover than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced (19).

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has played 12 games, with five wins against the spread.

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

Louisiana's games this season have gone over the total in three out of 12 opportunities (25%).

The Ragin' Cajuns rack up 12.4 more points per game (31.3) than the Mountaineers give up (18.9).

When Louisiana records more than 18.9 points, it is 5-6 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 86.9 more yards per game (406.6) than the Mountaineers give up per contest (319.7).

When Louisiana amasses more than 319.7 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

This season the Ragin' Cajuns have eight turnovers, 13 fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (21).

Season Stats