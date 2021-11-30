Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Arizona Cardinals vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Arizona Cardinals (9-2) will clash with the Chicago Bears (4-7) in Week 13 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Bears

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.
  • In 25% of Chicago's games this season (3/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 1.0 point higher than the combined 44.5 PPG average of the two teams.
  • This contest's total is 4.0 points above the 41.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 48.7 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43.4 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 2.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Arizona is 8-3-0 this year.
  • The Cardinals have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.
  • Arizona's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
  • The Cardinals score 28.2 points per game, 5.1 more than the Bears surrender per matchup (23.1).
  • Arizona is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.1 points.
  • The Cardinals rack up 44.5 more yards per game (378.9) than the Bears allow per outing (334.4).
  • Arizona is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team piles up over 334.4 yards.
  • The Cardinals have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.
  • Chicago is 4-8-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Chicago's games this year have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).
  • The Bears put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Cardinals surrender (18.4).
  • Chicago is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 18.4 points.
  • The Bears collect 21.7 fewer yards per game (296.1) than the Cardinals allow per outing (317.8).
  • When Chicago churns out more than 317.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • The Bears have turned the ball over 15 times, four fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

  • Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this season.
  • In five home games this season, Chicago has hit the over once.
  • The average total in Bears home games this season is 42.2 points, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • Arizona is 6-0 overall, and unbeaten against the spread, on the road.
  • The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7.5-point favorites or more away from home.
  • In six road games this season, Arizona has hit the over three times.
  • Cardinals away games this season average 49.5 total points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.