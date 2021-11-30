The Arizona Cardinals (9-2) will clash with the Chicago Bears (4-7) in Week 13 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.

In 25% of Chicago's games this season (3/12), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

Sunday's over/under is 1.0 point higher than the combined 44.5 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 4.0 points above the 41.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 48.7 points, a number 3.2 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.4 PPG average total in Bears games this season is 2.1 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Against the spread, Arizona is 8-3-0 this year.

The Cardinals have always covered the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Cardinals score 28.2 points per game, 5.1 more than the Bears surrender per matchup (23.1).

Arizona is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.1 points.

The Cardinals rack up 44.5 more yards per game (378.9) than the Bears allow per outing (334.4).

Arizona is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team piles up over 334.4 yards.

The Cardinals have 11 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Bears.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago is 4-8-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bears are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 7.5 points or more (in three chances).

Chicago's games this year have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).

The Bears put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Cardinals surrender (18.4).

Chicago is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it records more than 18.4 points.

The Bears collect 21.7 fewer yards per game (296.1) than the Cardinals allow per outing (317.8).

When Chicago churns out more than 317.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Bears have turned the ball over 15 times, four fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

Chicago has two wins against the spread, and is 2-3 overall, at home this season.

In five home games this season, Chicago has hit the over once.

The average total in Bears home games this season is 42.2 points, 3.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

Arizona is 6-0 overall, and unbeaten against the spread, on the road.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 7.5-point favorites or more away from home.

In six road games this season, Arizona has hit the over three times.

Cardinals away games this season average 49.5 total points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

