November 30, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) will carry a three-game losing run into a Week 13 battle against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3).

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • Pittsburgh's games have gone over 44 points in five of 11 chances this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 44.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 46.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.1 more than the 44 total in this contest.
  • Ravens games this season feature an average total of 48.0 points, a number 4.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 43.5 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Baltimore has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Ravens have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in seven chances).
  • Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Ravens rack up 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per matchup the Steelers allow.
  • When Baltimore records more than 24.3 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Ravens collect 393.5 yards per game, 26.0 more yards than the 367.5 the Steelers give up per contest.
  • When Baltimore picks up over 367.5 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over seven more times (17 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (10) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Steelers.
  • Pittsburgh has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • So far this season, the Steelers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
  • Pittsburgh has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Steelers put up 20.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Ravens give up.
  • When Pittsburgh records more than 21.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Steelers average 34.4 fewer yards per game (325.5) than the Ravens allow (359.9).
  • In games that Pittsburgh amasses more than 359.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall.
  • This year the Steelers have turned the ball over 14 times, four more than the Ravens' takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread and is 3-2-1 overall.
  • At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-4).
  • In six home games this year, Pittsburgh has hit the over three times.
  • The average total in Steelers home games this season is 41.8 points, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44).
  • On the road, Baltimore has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.
  • On the road, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • Baltimore has hit the over once in five away games this year.
  • Ravens away games this season average 46.3 total points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

