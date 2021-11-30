The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1) will carry a three-game losing run into a Week 13 battle against the Baltimore Ravens (8-3).

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in five of 12 games this season.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over 44 points in five of 11 chances this season.

The two teams combine to average 44.3 points per game, 0.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 46.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.1 more than the 44 total in this contest.

Ravens games this season feature an average total of 48.0 points, a number 4.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.5 PPG average total in Steelers games this season is 0.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Ravens have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in seven chances).

Baltimore's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Ravens rack up 23.9 points per game, comparable to the 24.3 per matchup the Steelers allow.

When Baltimore records more than 24.3 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Ravens collect 393.5 yards per game, 26.0 more yards than the 367.5 the Steelers give up per contest.

When Baltimore picks up over 367.5 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over seven more times (17 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

So far this season, the Steelers have been installed as underdogs by a 3.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Pittsburgh has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Steelers put up 20.4 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Ravens give up.

When Pittsburgh records more than 21.8 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Steelers average 34.4 fewer yards per game (325.5) than the Ravens allow (359.9).

In games that Pittsburgh amasses more than 359.9 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall.

This year the Steelers have turned the ball over 14 times, four more than the Ravens' takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Pittsburgh has one win against the spread and is 3-2-1 overall.

At home, as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, the Steelers are winless ATS (0-4).

In six home games this year, Pittsburgh has hit the over three times.

The average total in Steelers home games this season is 41.8 points, 2.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (44).

On the road, Baltimore has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.

On the road, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 3.5-point favorites or more.

Baltimore has hit the over once in five away games this year.

Ravens away games this season average 46.3 total points, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

