November 30, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New England Patriots (8-4) will try to keep their six-game winning run alive in a Week 13 clash against the Buffalo Bills (7-4).

Odds for Bills vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
  • New England's games have gone over 43.5 points in six of 12 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 14.1 points more than Monday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 32.3 points per game, 11.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 48.9 points per game in 2020, 5.4 more than Monday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Patriots have averaged a total of 44.9 points, 1.4 more than the set total in this contest.
  • Buffalo has eight wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
  • So far this season, the Bills have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more 11 times and are 7-4 ATS in those games.
  • Buffalo's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
  • The Bills rack up 29.6 points per game, 13.8 more than the Patriots give up per outing (15.8).
  • Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.8 points.
  • The Bills average 72.6 more yards per game (389.3) than the Patriots give up per outing (316.7).
  • Buffalo is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team churns out over 316.7 yards.
  • This year, the Bills have 16 turnovers, nine fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (25).
  • Against the spread, New England is 8-4-0 this year.
  • The Patriots have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.
  • New England's games this season have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
  • This year the Patriots rack up 11.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Bills give up (16.5).
  • When New England puts up more than 16.5 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • The Patriots collect 355.3 yards per game, 80.1 more yards than the 275.2 the Bills give up.
  • When New England picks up more than 275.2 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • The Patriots have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.
  • In five home games this season, Buffalo has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Bills home games average 47.7 points, 4.2 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
  • This year in away games, New England is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
  • The Patriots are 3-1 ATS as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • This season, in five road games, New England has gone over the total twice.
  • Patriots away games this season average 44.3 total points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

