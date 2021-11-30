The New England Patriots (8-4) will try to keep their six-game winning run alive in a Week 13 clash against the Buffalo Bills (7-4).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bills vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

New England's games have gone over 43.5 points in six of 12 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 57.6, is 14.1 points more than Monday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 32.3 points per game, 11.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bills and their opponents have scored an average of 48.9 points per game in 2020, 5.4 more than Monday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Patriots have averaged a total of 44.9 points, 1.4 more than the set total in this contest.

Bills stats and trends

Buffalo has eight wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

So far this season, the Bills have been installed as favorites by a 3-point margin or more 11 times and are 7-4 ATS in those games.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Bills rack up 29.6 points per game, 13.8 more than the Patriots give up per outing (15.8).

Buffalo is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 15.8 points.

The Bills average 72.6 more yards per game (389.3) than the Patriots give up per outing (316.7).

Buffalo is 7-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team churns out over 316.7 yards.

This year, the Bills have 16 turnovers, nine fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (25).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Buffalo's matchup with the Patriots.

Patriots stats and trends

Against the spread, New England is 8-4-0 this year.

The Patriots have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread twice.

New England's games this season have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

This year the Patriots rack up 11.5 more points per game (28.0) than the Bills give up (16.5).

When New England puts up more than 16.5 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

The Patriots collect 355.3 yards per game, 80.1 more yards than the 275.2 the Bills give up.

When New England picks up more than 275.2 yards, the team is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Patriots have 15 giveaways this season, while the Bills have 25 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread, and 3-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Bills are 3-2 ATS.

In five home games this season, Buffalo has hit the over twice.

This season, Bills home games average 47.7 points, 4.2 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

This year in away games, New England is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Patriots are 3-1 ATS as 3-point underdogs or more away from home.

This season, in five road games, New England has gone over the total twice.

Patriots away games this season average 44.3 total points, 0.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.