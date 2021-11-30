The No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (12-0, 0-0 AAC) face an AAC matchup with the No. 16 Houston Cougars (11-1, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Cincinnati vs. Houston

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in six of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 58.3% of Houston's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 53.5.

The two teams combine to average 78.4 points per game, 24.9 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 35.6 points per game, 17.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bearcats games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 53.5-point total for this game is 1.9 points below the 55.4 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Bearcats are 4-5 ATS when favored by 10.5 points or more this season.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Bearcats average 39.6 points per game, 19.8 more than the Cougars surrender per matchup (19.8).

When Cincinnati scores more than 19.8 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 12-0 overall.

The Bearcats rack up 141 more yards per game (431.3) than the Cougars allow per matchup (290.3).

In games that Cincinnati churns out more than 290.3 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

The Bearcats have 19 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 22 takeaways .

Houston Stats and Trends

Houston has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

Houston's games this season have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).

The Cougars average 23.0 more points per game (38.8) than the Bearcats give up (15.8).

When Houston scores more than 15.8 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Cougars average 119.4 more yards per game (421.7) than the Bearcats give up (302.3).

In games that Houston churns out more than 302.3 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

The Cougars have turned the ball over 11 times, 20 fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (31).

Season Stats