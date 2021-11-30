Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. Houston College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Cincinnati vs. Houston
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in six of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 58.3% of Houston's games (7/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 53.5.
- The two teams combine to average 78.4 points per game, 24.9 more than the total in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 35.6 points per game, 17.9 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Bearcats games this season feature an average total of 54.8 points, a number 1.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 53.5-point total for this game is 1.9 points below the 55.4 points per game average total in Cougars games this season.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bearcats are 4-5 ATS when favored by 10.5 points or more this season.
- Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Bearcats average 39.6 points per game, 19.8 more than the Cougars surrender per matchup (19.8).
- When Cincinnati scores more than 19.8 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 12-0 overall.
- The Bearcats rack up 141 more yards per game (431.3) than the Cougars allow per matchup (290.3).
- In games that Cincinnati churns out more than 290.3 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have 19 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 22 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.
Houston Stats and Trends
- Houston has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- Houston's games this season have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).
- The Cougars average 23.0 more points per game (38.8) than the Bearcats give up (15.8).
- When Houston scores more than 15.8 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- The Cougars average 119.4 more yards per game (421.7) than the Bearcats give up (302.3).
- In games that Houston churns out more than 302.3 yards, the team is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- The Cougars have turned the ball over 11 times, 20 fewer times than the Bearcats have forced turnovers (31).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|Houston
39.6
Avg. Points Scored
38.8
15.8
Avg. Points Allowed
19.8
431.3
Avg. Total Yards
421.7
302.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
290.3
19
Giveaways
11
31
Takeaways
22