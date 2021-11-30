Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) versus the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) in NFL Week 13 action.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bengals vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in five of 11 games this season.
  • In 45.5% of Los Angeles' games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 50.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 2.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 3.4 points above the 47.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Bengals games have an average total of 46.2 points this season, 4.3 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 50.5 total in this game is 0.2 points above the 50.3 average total in Chargers games this season.
  • In Cincinnati's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Bengals have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).
  • Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • This year, the Bengals rack up just 1.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Chargers allow (26.6).
  • Cincinnati is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.6 points.
  • The Bengals collect only 5.3 more yards per game (355.5) than the Chargers allow per contest (350.2).
  • In games that Cincinnati churns out more than 350.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Chargers' takeaways (12).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Cincinnati's matchup with the Chargers.
  • Los Angeles has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This year, the Chargers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Chargers score 4.3 more points per game (24.8) than the Bengals give up (20.5).
  • When Los Angeles scores more than 20.5 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Chargers collect 35.6 more yards per game (383.8) than the Bengals allow per contest (348.2).
  • Los Angeles is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team piles up over 348.2 yards.
  • This season the Chargers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.
  • The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • This year, in five home games, Cincinnati has gone over the total three times.
  • The average total in Bengals home games this season is 47.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).
  • This year on the road, Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • This season, in five road games, Los Angeles has hit the over once.
  • The average total in Chargers away games this season is 49.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.