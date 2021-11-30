It'll be the Cincinnati Bengals (7-4) versus the Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) in NFL Week 13 action.

Odds for Bengals vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in five of 11 games this season.

In 45.5% of Los Angeles' games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 50.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.9, is 2.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 3.4 points above the 47.1 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Bengals games have an average total of 46.2 points this season, 4.3 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 50.5 total in this game is 0.2 points above the 50.3 average total in Chargers games this season.

Bengals stats and trends

In Cincinnati's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Bengals have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).

Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Bengals rack up just 1.5 more points per game (28.1) than the Chargers allow (26.6).

Cincinnati is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.6 points.

The Bengals collect only 5.3 more yards per game (355.5) than the Chargers allow per contest (350.2).

In games that Cincinnati churns out more than 350.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over 15 times, three more than the Chargers' takeaways (12).

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

This year, the Chargers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Los Angeles has hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Chargers score 4.3 more points per game (24.8) than the Bengals give up (20.5).

When Los Angeles scores more than 20.5 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Chargers collect 35.6 more yards per game (383.8) than the Bengals allow per contest (348.2).

Los Angeles is 5-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team piles up over 348.2 yards.

This season the Chargers have 12 turnovers, two fewer than the Bengals have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.

The Bengals have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.

This year, in five home games, Cincinnati has gone over the total three times.

The average total in Bengals home games this season is 47.0 points, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

This year on the road, Los Angeles is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

This season, in five road games, Los Angeles has hit the over once.

The average total in Chargers away games this season is 49.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

