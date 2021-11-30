Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New Orleans Saints (5-6) will aim to break their four-game losing run versus the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) in Week 13.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 41.7% of New Orleans' games (5/12) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 47.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53, is 5.5 points greater than Thursday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 45.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.2 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Thursday's over/under.
  • The 47.5 total in this game is 3.1 points above the 44.4 average total in Saints games this season.
  • Against the spread, Dallas is 8-4-0 this year.
  • The Cowboys have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Dallas has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Cowboys score 7.0 more points per game (29.6) than the Saints surrender (22.6).
  • When Dallas records more than 22.6 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys average 76.1 more yards per game (419.8) than the Saints give up per contest (343.7).
  • When Dallas piles up over 343.7 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (16).
  • Against the spread, New Orleans is 5-7-0 this season.
  • The Saints have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
  • The Saints average just 0.7 more points per game (23.4) than the Cowboys give up (22.7).
  • New Orleans is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.7 points.
  • The Saints rack up 60.1 fewer yards per game (309.4) than the Cowboys give up per contest (369.5).
  • In games that New Orleans piles up more than 369.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over 12 times, seven fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.
  • The Saints are winless ATS (0-2) as 4.5-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • New Orleans has hit the over in three of six games at home this season.
  • This season, Saints home games average 45.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • On the road, Dallas is 4-1 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.
  • Dallas has hit the over twice in five away games this year.
  • This season, Cowboys away games average 52.7 points, 5.2 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

