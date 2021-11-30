The New Orleans Saints (5-6) will aim to break their four-game losing run versus the Dallas Cowboys (7-4) in Week 13.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Dallas has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 41.7% of New Orleans' games (5/12) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 47.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53, is 5.5 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 45.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.2 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 47.5 total in this game is 3.1 points above the 44.4 average total in Saints games this season.

Cowboys stats and trends

Against the spread, Dallas is 8-4-0 this year.

The Cowboys have been favored by 4.5 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Dallas has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (six times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys score 7.0 more points per game (29.6) than the Saints surrender (22.6).

When Dallas records more than 22.6 points, it is 6-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Cowboys average 76.1 more yards per game (419.8) than the Saints give up per contest (343.7).

When Dallas piles up over 343.7 yards, the team is 8-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one fewer than the Saints have forced (16).

Saints stats and trends

Against the spread, New Orleans is 5-7-0 this season.

The Saints have been underdogs by 4.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

New Orleans' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

The Saints average just 0.7 more points per game (23.4) than the Cowboys give up (22.7).

New Orleans is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall in games when it records more than 22.7 points.

The Saints rack up 60.1 fewer yards per game (309.4) than the Cowboys give up per contest (369.5).

In games that New Orleans piles up more than 369.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall.

The Saints have turned the ball over 12 times, seven fewer times than the Cowboys have forced turnovers (19).

Home and road insights

At home this year, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-4 overall.

The Saints are winless ATS (0-2) as 4.5-point underdogs or greater at home.

New Orleans has hit the over in three of six games at home this season.

This season, Saints home games average 45.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

On the road, Dallas is 4-1 against the spread, and 3-2 overall.

Dallas has hit the over twice in five away games this year.

This season, Cowboys away games average 52.7 points, 5.2 more than this outing's over/under (47.5).

