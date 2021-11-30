SEC opponents will clash when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12-0, 0-0 SEC) battle the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (11-1, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 50.5 points in five of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 83.3% of Alabama's games (10/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 83.4, is 32.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 26.8 points per game, 23.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 51.3, 0.8 points above Saturday's total of 50.5.

In 2021, games involving the Crimson Tide have averaged a total of 62.4 points, 11.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 6.5 points or more 11 times this season and are 7-4 ATS in those games.

Georgia has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).

This year, the Bulldogs put up 20.8 more points per game (40.7) than the Crimson Tide surrender (19.9).

Georgia is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.9 points.

The Bulldogs collect 148.8 more yards per game (441.9) than the Crimson Tide give up per matchup (293.1).

In games that Georgia totals more than 293.1 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have forced (18).

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Alabama's games this season have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Crimson Tide score 35.8 more points per game (42.7) than the Bulldogs allow (6.9).

Alabama is 6-6 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team scores more than 6.9 points.

The Crimson Tide collect 260.3 more yards per game (491.6) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (231.3).

Alabama is 6-6 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team churns out over 231.3 yards.

The Crimson Tide have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 16 takeaways .

Season Stats