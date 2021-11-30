Publish date:
Georgia vs. Alabama College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Alabama
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 50.5 points in five of 12 games this season.
- So far this season, 83.3% of Alabama's games (10/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 83.4, is 32.9 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 26.8 points per game, 23.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 51.3, 0.8 points above Saturday's total of 50.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Crimson Tide have averaged a total of 62.4 points, 11.9 more than the set total in this contest.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 6.5 points or more 11 times this season and are 7-4 ATS in those games.
- Georgia has eclipsed the over/under in 41.7% of its opportunities this year (five times over 12 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Bulldogs put up 20.8 more points per game (40.7) than the Crimson Tide surrender (19.9).
- Georgia is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall in games when it records more than 19.9 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 148.8 more yards per game (441.9) than the Crimson Tide give up per matchup (293.1).
- In games that Georgia totals more than 293.1 yards, the team is 7-4 against the spread and 11-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times this season, four fewer than the Crimson Tide have forced (18).
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Alabama is 6-6-0 against the spread this season.
- Alabama's games this season have hit the over five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).
- The Crimson Tide score 35.8 more points per game (42.7) than the Bulldogs allow (6.9).
- Alabama is 6-6 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team scores more than 6.9 points.
- The Crimson Tide collect 260.3 more yards per game (491.6) than the Bulldogs allow per outing (231.3).
- Alabama is 6-6 against the spread and 11-1 overall when the team churns out over 231.3 yards.
- The Crimson Tide have 10 giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 16 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Alabama
40.7
Avg. Points Scored
42.7
6.9
Avg. Points Allowed
19.9
441.9
Avg. Total Yards
491.6
231.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
293.1
14
Giveaways
10
16
Takeaways
18