November 30, 2021
Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC South foes will clash in NFL Week 13 action when the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) face the Houston Texans (2-9).

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in seven of 12 games this season.
  • So far this season, 36.4% of Houston's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 46.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.2, is 2.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 50.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.1 more than the 46 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Colts games this season is 47.3, 1.3 points above Sunday's over/under of 46.
  • The 46 over/under in this game is 0.9 points higher than the 45.1 average total in Texans games this season.
  • Indianapolis has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Colts have been favored by 9 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).
  • The Colts average just 1.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Texans give up (26.5).
  • Indianapolis is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.5 points.
  • The Colts collect just 11.8 fewer yards per game (366.3) than the Texans give up per matchup (378.1).
  • When Indianapolis picks up over 378.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Texans have forced (20).
  • In Houston's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Texans have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 9 points or more.
  • Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
  • This season the Texans put up 8.7 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Colts surrender (23.6).
  • The Texans collect 94.0 fewer yards per game (264.8) than the Colts give up (358.8).
  • When Houston churns out more than 358.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Texans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Houston is 1-4 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • This season, Houston has gone over the total in three of five games at home.
  • This season, Texans home games average 43.8 points, 2.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (46).
  • This year in away games, Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • In four of five away games this year, Indianapolis has gone over the total.
  • The average total in Colts away games this season is 45.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (46).

