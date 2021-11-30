AFC South foes will clash in NFL Week 13 action when the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) face the Houston Texans (2-9).

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Indianapolis and its opponents have gone over the current 46-point total in seven of 12 games this season.

So far this season, 36.4% of Houston's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 46.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43.2, is 2.8 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 50.1 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 4.1 more than the 46 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Colts games this season is 47.3, 1.3 points above Sunday's over/under of 46.

The 46 over/under in this game is 0.9 points higher than the 45.1 average total in Texans games this season.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Colts have been favored by 9 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the total in eight out of 12 opportunities (66.7%).

The Colts average just 1.8 more points per game (28.3) than the Texans give up (26.5).

Indianapolis is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall this season when the team notches more than 26.5 points.

The Colts collect just 11.8 fewer yards per game (366.3) than the Texans give up per matchup (378.1).

When Indianapolis picks up over 378.1 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Colts have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five fewer than the Texans have forced (20).

Texans stats and trends

In Houston's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Texans have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 9 points or more.

Houston's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

This season the Texans put up 8.7 fewer points per game (14.9) than the Colts surrender (23.6).

The Texans collect 94.0 fewer yards per game (264.8) than the Colts give up (358.8).

When Houston churns out more than 358.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Texans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Colts have 27 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Houston is 1-4 overall and 3-2 against the spread.

This season, Houston has gone over the total in three of five games at home.

This season, Texans home games average 43.8 points, 2.2 fewer than this outing's over/under (46).

This year in away games, Indianapolis is 4-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

In four of five away games this year, Indianapolis has gone over the total.

The average total in Colts away games this season is 45.7 points, 0.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (46).

