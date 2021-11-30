The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-5, 0-0 MAC) and Northern Illinois Huskies (8-4, 0-0 MAC) will face each other in clash of MAC foes at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Odds for Kent State vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Kent State's games this season have gone over 73.5 points five of 12 times.

In 25% of Northern Illinois' games this season (3/12), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 73.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.2, is 9.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 68.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Golden Flashes and their opponents score an average of 67.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 73.5 over/under in this game is 16.6 points above the 56.9 average total in Huskies games this season.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has played 12 games, with six wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Golden Flashes have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those games.

Kent State's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 12 opportunities (41.7%).

The Golden Flashes score 33.4 points per game, comparable to the 33.5 per contest the Huskies give up.

Kent State is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team records more than 33.5 points.

The Golden Flashes collect 35.2 more yards per game (488.3) than the Huskies allow per contest (453.1).

When Kent State totals over 453.1 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Golden Flashes have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (8).

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

Northern Illinois has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

So far this year, the Huskies have been installed as underdogs by a 2.5-point margin or more eight times and are 4-3-1 ATS in those games.

Northern Illinois' games this year have hit the over on seven of 12 set point totals (58.3%).

The Huskies put up 30.8 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Golden Flashes surrender (34.6).

Northern Illinois is 2-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 34.6 points.

The Huskies average 50.7 fewer yards per game (424.3) than the Golden Flashes give up per outing (475).

In games that Northern Illinois totals over 475 yards, the team is 3-1-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Huskies have turned the ball over 16 times, seven fewer times than the Golden Flashes have forced turnovers (23).

Season Stats