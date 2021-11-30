The Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) will battle the Washington Football Team (4-6) in Week 13 of the NFL season.

Odds for Raiders vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Las Vegas' games this season have gone over 49 points seven of 12 times.

In 40% of Washington's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 49.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.7, is 4.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.5 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Raiders games have an average total of 48.6 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Raiders stats and trends

In Las Vegas' 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Raiders have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in four chances).

Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Raiders put up 3.2 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team give up (26.7).

Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.7 points.

The Raiders rack up only 17.1 more yards per game (385.6), than the Football Team allow per matchup (368.5).

Las Vegas is 6-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up over 368.5 yards.

The Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Washington stats and trends

Washington is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Football Team have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in seven chances).

Washington's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Football Team score 21.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer than the Raiders surrender (26.8).

Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team records more than 26.8 points.

The Football Team average 347.8 yards per game, only 12.7 fewer than the 360.5 the Raiders give up.

In games that Washington amasses over 360.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (12).

Home and road insights

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this year.

At home, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.

This season, in six home games, Las Vegas has gone over the total four times.

This season, Raiders home games average 49.0 points, which equals this matchup's over/under.

On the road, Washington has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.

Washington has gone over the total in three of five road games this season.

Football Team away games this season average 46.0 total points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

