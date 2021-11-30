Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-5) will battle the Washington Football Team (4-6) in Week 13 of the NFL season.

Odds for Raiders vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Las Vegas' games this season have gone over 49 points seven of 12 times.
  • In 40% of Washington's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 49.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.7, is 4.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 53.5 points per game, 4.5 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Raiders games have an average total of 48.6 points this season, 0.4 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Football Team have averaged a total of 46.5 points, 2.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In Las Vegas' 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Raiders have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in four chances).
  • Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the total in six out of 12 opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Raiders put up 3.2 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Football Team give up (26.7).
  • Las Vegas is 5-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.7 points.
  • The Raiders rack up only 17.1 more yards per game (385.6), than the Football Team allow per matchup (368.5).
  • Las Vegas is 6-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team piles up over 368.5 yards.
  • The Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (12 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (11) this season.
  • Washington is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Football Team have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in seven chances).
  • Washington's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
  • The Football Team score 21.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer than the Raiders surrender (26.8).
  • Washington is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team records more than 26.8 points.
  • The Football Team average 347.8 yards per game, only 12.7 fewer than the 360.5 the Raiders give up.
  • In games that Washington amasses over 360.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over 15 times this season, three more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (12).

Home and road insights

  • Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 3-3 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, the Raiders have one win ATS (1-2) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.
  • This season, in six home games, Las Vegas has gone over the total four times.
  • This season, Raiders home games average 49.0 points, which equals this matchup's over/under.
  • On the road, Washington has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.
  • Washington has gone over the total in three of five road games this season.
  • Football Team away games this season average 46.0 total points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (49).

