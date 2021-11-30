The Los Angeles Rams (7-4) will try to stop their three-game losing run when they battle the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) in Week 13.

Odds for Rams vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in seven of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 27.3% of Jacksonville's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 48.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.9, is 5.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.6 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.6 more than the 48 over/under in this contest.

The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.3 points per game in 2020, 2.3 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Rams are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 12 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, the Rams rack up just 1.5 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars allow (25.7).

When Los Angeles records more than 25.7 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Rams collect 384.1 yards per game, 23.8 more yards than the 360.3 the Jaguars give up per outing.

In games that Los Angeles amasses over 360.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (6).

Jaguars stats and trends

In Jacksonville's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Jaguars have been underdogs by 12 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on only two of 11 set point totals (18.2%).

The Jaguars rack up 15.7 points per game, 8.2 fewer than the Rams surrender (23.9).

The Jaguars rack up 28.8 fewer yards per game (322.8) than the Rams allow per matchup (351.6).

In games that Jacksonville picks up over 351.6 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.

This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 19 times, four more than the Rams' takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 12-point favorites or more, the Rams are winless ATS (0-1).

In three of five home games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total.

This season, Rams home games average 51.8 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (48).

Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, away from home.

In four away games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over once.

The average total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.9 points, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).

