November 30, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Los Angeles Rams (7-4) will try to stop their three-game losing run when they battle the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) in Week 13.

Odds for Rams vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in seven of 11 games this season.
  • So far this season, 27.3% of Jacksonville's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 48.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.9, is 5.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 49.6 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.6 more than the 48 over/under in this contest.
  • The Rams and their opponents have scored an average of 50.3 points per game in 2020, 2.3 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 46.9 points, 1.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Los Angeles is 4-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Rams are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 12 points or more.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • This year, the Rams rack up just 1.5 more points per game (27.2) than the Jaguars allow (25.7).
  • When Los Angeles records more than 25.7 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Rams collect 384.1 yards per game, 23.8 more yards than the 360.3 the Jaguars give up per outing.
  • In games that Los Angeles amasses over 360.3 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Jaguars have forced (6).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Jaguars.
  • In Jacksonville's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Jaguars have been underdogs by 12 points or more once this year and covered the spread.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on only two of 11 set point totals (18.2%).
  • The Jaguars rack up 15.7 points per game, 8.2 fewer than the Rams surrender (23.9).
  • The Jaguars rack up 28.8 fewer yards per game (322.8) than the Rams allow per matchup (351.6).
  • In games that Jacksonville picks up over 351.6 yards, the team is 1-4 against the spread and 1-4 overall.
  • This year the Jaguars have turned the ball over 19 times, four more than the Rams' takeaways (15).

Home and road insights

  • Los Angeles has two wins against the spread, and is 3-2 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 12-point favorites or more, the Rams are winless ATS (0-1).
  • In three of five home games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total.
  • This season, Rams home games average 51.8 points, 3.8 more than this outing's over/under (48).
  • Jacksonville has two wins against the spread, and is 0-4 overall, away from home.
  • In four away games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over once.
  • The average total in Jaguars away games this season is 45.9 points, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under (48).

