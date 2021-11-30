The Miami Dolphins (5-7) will hope to keep their four-game winning run alive in a Week 13 clash with the New York Giants (4-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in six of 12 games (50%) this season.

So far this season, 36.4% of New York's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.

The two teams combine to average 37.9 points per game, 3.6 less than the total in this contest.

The 46.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.8 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.

Dolphins games this season feature an average total of 45.5 points, a number 4.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 41.5-point total for this game is 5.0 points below the 46.5 points per game average total in Giants games this season.

Dolphins stats and trends

In Miami's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Dolphins have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Miami's games this year have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Dolphins put up 19.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Giants surrender per matchup (23.0).

Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.0 points.

The Dolphins collect 60.7 fewer yards per game (310.8) than the Giants allow per contest (371.5).

In games that Miami totals over 371.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over one more time (20 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Giants stats and trends

New York has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

So far this year, the Giants have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more nine times and are 6-3 ATS in those matchups.

New York has hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities this season (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Giants score 4.9 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Dolphins surrender (23.3).

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.3 points.

The Giants rack up 49.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Dolphins allow (367.4).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 367.4 yards.

This season the Giants have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Miami is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1).

In six games at home this season, Miami has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 44.8 points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

On the road, New York is 1-4 overall and 3-2 against the spread.

In three of five road games this year, New York has gone over the total.

Giants away games this season average 47.8 total points, 6.3 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

