November 30, 2021
Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Miami Dolphins (5-7) will hope to keep their four-game winning run alive in a Week 13 clash with the New York Giants (4-7).

Odds for Dolphins vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Miami and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in six of 12 games (50%) this season.
  • So far this season, 36.4% of New York's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 37.9 points per game, 3.6 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 46.3 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.8 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Dolphins games this season feature an average total of 45.5 points, a number 4.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 41.5-point total for this game is 5.0 points below the 46.5 points per game average total in Giants games this season.
  • In Miami's 12 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Dolphins have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
  • Miami's games this year have gone over the point total in 41.7% of its opportunities (five times in 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Dolphins put up 19.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than the Giants surrender per matchup (23.0).
  • Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 23.0 points.
  • The Dolphins collect 60.7 fewer yards per game (310.8) than the Giants allow per contest (371.5).
  • In games that Miami totals over 371.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over one more time (20 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (19) this season.
  • New York has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
  • So far this year, the Giants have been installed as underdogs by a 3-point margin or more nine times and are 6-3 ATS in those matchups.
  • New York has hit the over in 27.3% of its opportunities this season (three times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Giants score 4.9 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Dolphins surrender (23.3).
  • New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 23.3 points.
  • The Giants rack up 49.9 fewer yards per game (317.5) than the Dolphins allow (367.4).
  • New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team piles up over 367.4 yards.
  • This season the Giants have 14 turnovers, five fewer than the Dolphins have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Miami is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • At home, as 3-point favorites or more, the Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1).
  • In six games at home this season, Miami has gone over the total three times.
  • The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 44.8 points, 3.3 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
  • On the road, New York is 1-4 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • In three of five road games this year, New York has gone over the total.
  • Giants away games this season average 47.8 total points, 6.3 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

