The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 0-0 Big Ten) face a Big Ten matchup with the No. 15 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 0-0 Big Ten).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Michigan vs. Iowa

Over/Under Insights

Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

So far this season, 41.7% of Iowa's games (5/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63, is 19.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 34.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are nine fewer than the 43.5 total in this contest.

The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 53 points per game in 2021, 9.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 43.5 over/under in this game is 0.6 points higher than the 42.9 average total in Hawkeyes games this season.

Michigan Stats and Trends

Michigan has 10 wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

So far this season, the Wolverines have been installed as favorites by a 10.5-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those contests.

Michigan's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).

This year, the Wolverines rack up 20.0 more points per game (37.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (17.3).

When Michigan scores more than 17.3 points, it is 10-2 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Wolverines rack up 135.4 more yards per game (451.2) than the Hawkeyes allow per contest (315.8).

In games that Michigan piles up more than 315.8 yards, the team is 10-1 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

This year, the Wolverines have nine turnovers, 18 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (27).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.

Iowa's games this season have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

The Hawkeyes rack up 25.7 points per game, 8.5 more than the Wolverines surrender (17.2).

When Iowa records more than 17.2 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes collect 20.2 fewer yards per game (299.1) than the Wolverines give up per contest (319.3).

In games that Iowa churns out over 319.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolverines.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats