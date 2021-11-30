Publish date:
Michigan vs. Iowa College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Michigan vs. Iowa
Over/Under Insights
- Michigan and its opponents have gone over the current 43.5-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.
- So far this season, 41.7% of Iowa's games (5/12) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63, is 19.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- The 34.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are nine fewer than the 43.5 total in this contest.
- The Wolverines and their opponents have scored an average of 53 points per game in 2021, 9.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 43.5 over/under in this game is 0.6 points higher than the 42.9 average total in Hawkeyes games this season.
Michigan Stats and Trends
- Michigan has 10 wins against the spread in 12 games this season.
- So far this season, the Wolverines have been installed as favorites by a 10.5-point margin or more six times and are 5-1 ATS in those contests.
- Michigan's games this year have hit the over on six of 12 set point totals (50%).
- This year, the Wolverines rack up 20.0 more points per game (37.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (17.3).
- When Michigan scores more than 17.3 points, it is 10-2 against the spread and 11-1 overall.
- The Wolverines rack up 135.4 more yards per game (451.2) than the Hawkeyes allow per contest (315.8).
- In games that Michigan piles up more than 315.8 yards, the team is 10-1 against the spread and 10-1 overall.
- This year, the Wolverines have nine turnovers, 18 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (27).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Michigan at SISportsbook.
Iowa Stats and Trends
- Iowa has seven wins against the spread in 12 games this year.
- Iowa's games this season have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).
- The Hawkeyes rack up 25.7 points per game, 8.5 more than the Wolverines surrender (17.2).
- When Iowa records more than 17.2 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes collect 20.2 fewer yards per game (299.1) than the Wolverines give up per contest (319.3).
- In games that Iowa churns out over 319.3 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Hawkeyes have 15 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wolverines.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Michigan
|Stats
|Iowa
37.3
Avg. Points Scored
25.7
17.2
Avg. Points Allowed
17.3
451.2
Avg. Total Yards
299.1
319.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
315.8
9
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
27