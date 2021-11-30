The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) will look to end their 11-game losing run versus the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) in Week 13.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in eight of 11 games this season.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of 12 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 41.3 points per game, 5.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 51.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.4 more than the 47 total in this contest.

The Vikings and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2020, 2.9 more than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

Minnesota has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This season, the Vikings are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.

Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

This year, the Vikings rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Lions give up (26.3).

Minnesota is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.3 points.

The Vikings rack up only 4.4 more yards per game (381.2), than the Lions give up per contest (376.8).

In games that Minnesota churns out more than 376.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Vikings have eight giveaways this season, while the Lions have 13 takeaways.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Minnesota's matchup with the Lions.

Lions stats and trends

Against the spread, Detroit is 8-4-0 this season.

This year, the Lions have an against-the-spread record of 5-1 in their six games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Detroit's games this year have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).

The Lions rack up 15.8 points per game, 9.3 fewer than the Vikings give up (25.1).

The Lions collect 77.5 fewer yards per game (305.4) than the Vikings give up per matchup (382.9).

In games that Detroit amasses over 382.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Lions have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Vikings have forced (13).

Home and road insights

Detroit is 4-2 against the spread, and 0-6 overall, at home this season.

In six home games this season, Detroit has hit the over twice.

Lions home games this season average 46.6 total points, 0.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).

Minnesota is 2-4 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, on the road.

In five of six road games this season, Minnesota has hit the over.

Vikings away games this season average 49.4 total points, 2.4 more than this contest's over/under (47).

Powered by Data Skrive.