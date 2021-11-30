Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 13 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Detroit Lions (0-10-1) will look to end their 11-game losing run versus the Minnesota Vikings (5-6) in Week 13.

Odds for Vikings vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Minnesota and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in eight of 11 games this season.
  • Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in four of 12 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 41.3 points per game, 5.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 51.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.4 more than the 47 total in this contest.
  • The Vikings and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2020, 2.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Lions have averaged a total of 46.0 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Minnesota has six wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • This season, the Vikings are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 7 points or more.
  • Minnesota's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
  • This year, the Vikings rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (25.5) than the Lions give up (26.3).
  • Minnesota is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.3 points.
  • The Vikings rack up only 4.4 more yards per game (381.2), than the Lions give up per contest (376.8).
  • In games that Minnesota churns out more than 376.8 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Vikings have eight giveaways this season, while the Lions have 13 takeaways.
  • Against the spread, Detroit is 8-4-0 this season.
  • This year, the Lions have an against-the-spread record of 5-1 in their six games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
  • Detroit's games this year have hit the over on three of 12 set point totals (25%).
  • The Lions rack up 15.8 points per game, 9.3 fewer than the Vikings give up (25.1).
  • The Lions collect 77.5 fewer yards per game (305.4) than the Vikings give up per matchup (382.9).
  • In games that Detroit amasses over 382.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Vikings have forced (13).

Home and road insights

  • Detroit is 4-2 against the spread, and 0-6 overall, at home this season.
  • In six home games this season, Detroit has hit the over twice.
  • Lions home games this season average 46.6 total points, 0.4 fewer than this outing's over/under (47).
  • Minnesota is 2-4 overall, and 4-2 against the spread, on the road.
  • In five of six road games this season, Minnesota has hit the over.
  • Vikings away games this season average 49.4 total points, 2.4 more than this contest's over/under (47).

